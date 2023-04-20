The Immokalee Foundation's Learning Lab Home Construction Project Answers Urgent Need for Construction Professionals

BCB Homes' Carlos Moreno instructs an Immokalee Foundation Engineering & Construction Management Student at The Learning Lab
Construction professionals work side by side with The Immokalee Foundation's Engineering & Construction Management Pathway students at The Learning Lab
The Learning Lab is home to a future 18-home subdivision on eight acres of land that is shaping the future of current Immokalee Foundation students
The Immokalee Foundation's Learning Lab home construction project provides students hands-on experience on home building, land development, marketing and sales.
The Immokalee Foundation has created a template that, if introduced nationally, would greatly improve the availability of trained construction professionals.”
— Steve Pryor, Former President, ExxonMobil Chemical Company
NAPLES, FL, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a historic and increasing labor shortfall in the U.S. construction sector. According to Associated Builders and Contractors, the construction industry will need to attract an estimated 546,000 additional workers on top of the normal pace of hiring in 2023 to meet the demand for labor. Increased destruction from natural disasters, a growing need for affordable housing, and an aging infrastructure have all contributed to the increased demand. In addition, over 40% of the current U.S. construction workforce is expected to retire over the next decade.
Failure to address the persistent labor shortfall could have far-reaching economic ramifications for local communities and extend throughout the country. Based in the traditionally underserved migrant farming community of Immokalee, Florida, The Immokalee Foundation is addressing this problem while empowering youth with the tools and resources to achieve meaningful careers and financial independence.
Through the help of passionate supporters and local construction industry partners, the Foundation launched its innovative Learning Lab home construction project as an extension of its Engineering & Construction Management Pathway program.
The Learning Lab is home to a future 18-home subdivision on eight acres of land that is shaping the future of current Immokalee Foundation students who dream of a career in the building trade. Southwest Florida's Collier Enterprises donated the construction site for the specific purpose of training the next generation of construction professionals.
Since the project launch in the Fall of 2020, The Learning Lab has enhanced the education of 98 Immokalee Foundation students by providing hands-on construction experience that includes home building, land development, marketing and sales. After the single-family homes are fully constructed, they are sold at market value.
"The Immokalee Foundation has created a template that, if introduced nationally, would greatly improve the availability of trained construction professionals," said Steve Pryor, former President of ExxonMobil Chemical Company and Immokalee Foundation Board Member. "Though they are changing a relatively small community in Florida, The Immokalee Foundation deserves to be viewed as role models for innovative education."
Former students of The Learning Lab have already joined the local workforce within the construction industry in Southwest Florida, where the growing population is driving the booming construction industry.
"The current and future demand for construction services in Southwest Florida surpasses the regional resources available," said Greg Brisson, President of BCB Homes, General Contractor and Education Partner for the project. "Future leaders in the Southwest Florida construction industry are in our communities. It is our mission, along with The Immokalee Foundation and many of our trusted trade partners, to educate and guide young, enthusiastic men and women into lucrative and stable careers in construction in Southwest Florida. This program will enhance our industry and strengthen our community. We are proud to be a partner in this incredible program."
The student experience in the Learning Lab project goes beyond helping an industry whose ongoing labor shortage problem won't be rescued through A.I. technology any time soon. The program is building skills that require hands-on interaction while providing a reliable source of income.
Ivan D., an 11th-grade Engineering & Construction Management Pathway student and aspiring electrical engineer values his experience at the Learning Lab. "The Learning Lab has taught me a lot about teamwork and problem-solving," said Ivan. "Seeing a home that I helped build is an amazing feeling because I know that I helped make a safe place for a family to call their home and feel comfortable. I love it!"
The Learning Lab has been made possible through community partnerships and generous supporters. Though paid for their involvement, BCB Homes and their subcontractors' in-kind donations of time and services are valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.
Subcontractors include:
Abbey Carpet and Flooring
Agnoli Barber & Brundage, Inc.
Arrow Electric
Associated Contracting, Inc.
B.J. Excavating Enterprises
Blue Landscape Contracting Group
Castle Services of SWFL
Conditioned Air
DeLaCruz Enterprises
Dickson Roofing
Emerald Landscaping Company
Franco Plastering
Garage Door of Naples
Harris Engineering Group
Innovative Construction Solutions
Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets
My Shower Door
Naples Lumber & Supply
Naples Stone Consulting
Pelican Engineering Associates, Inc.
Premier Electric
QPS Painting
Rice Insulation & Glass
Southern Soffit, Inc.
Specialty Contracting Services
Stofft Cooney Architects
The Posh Plumber
Tropical Tile & Marble
Temple Stone
"Never underestimate the power of a community—even when that community has a history of economic challenges," said Noemi Y. Perez, President and CEO of The Immokalee Foundation. "BCB Homes and their subcontractors are giving back in ways we never thought possible, making them educational role models in the industry. Add our Southwest Florida's impassioned financial support and the Learning Lab program has become truly transformative for our students. Building these homes in their hometown of Immokalee is profoundly meaningful for them."
The Immokalee Foundation's Engineering & Construction Management Pathway is part of their Careers Pathways Program. It provides middle school, high school and postsecondary students with information, education and training on high-demand professional careers in Southwest Florida and beyond. The program's four key pathways include Business Management & Entrepreneurship, Education & Human Services, Engineering & Construction Management, and Healthcare.
About The Immokalee Foundation: For more than 31 years, The Immokalee Foundation has been preparing the next generation of leaders through a 100% focus on education, career readiness, and professional development for students in Immokalee, Florida—from kindergarten to postsecondary education. The Foundation provides new pathways to success and financial independence through robust programming that prepares students for well-paying, in-demand professional careers. To learn more about The Immokalee Foundation, call 239-430-9122 or visit immokaleefoundation.org.
