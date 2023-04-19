Phantom Space Corporation selects Arnhem Space Centre for new dedicated launch site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phantom Space Corporation (Phantom), a space applications company providing small-class launch services to commercial and government clients has announced the selection of Arnhem Space Centre (ASC) on the Gove Peninsula in Australia's Northern Territory for a dedicated launch site.

The Arnhem Space Centre expands Phantom's space launch capabilities with direct access to very low-inclination and equatorial orbits. Phantom is also developing a dedicated launch site, SLC-5, at Vandenberg Space Force Base for access to polar, sun synchronous and high-inclination orbits as well as a launch site, LC-13, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for direct access to mid- and low-inclination orbits. ASC is also Phantom's first launch site outside the United States providing service to the Australian market and Asia-Pacific region.

The selection of ASC marks a key milestone for Phantom and Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA), ASC's developer, owner, and operator. The two companies have been exploring launch options under a previously undisclosed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in September 2022. The companies will now finalize a multi-launch contract and explore the generation and support for space missions of national significance for Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Phantom's ASC launch site is expected to consist of two launch pads capable of launching the company's Daytona and Laguna launch vehicles as well as a near-by horizontal integration facility for final launch vehicle preparation, payload integration, and ground support equipment maintenance and storage.

ELA rose to prominence as an international multi-user commercial spaceport after successfully completing three commercial space launches with NASA over a 15 day period in mid in 2022. These launches were Australia's first ever commercial launches as well as Australia's first space launch in more than 25 years and also the first launches for NASA from a commercial spaceport.

Mark Lester, COO of Phantom Space said, "Launch sites are akin to gates at an airport—it's imperative to have a robust portfolio to meet customer needs. Arnhem Space Centre fits perfectly into Phantom's strategy as it broadens our direct access to new orbital regimes with a proven spaceport. In addition to ASC's unique geography, ELA's success with NASA's space launches and their ability to provide a full-service spaceport at low cost were key elements in selecting ASC as our next dedicated launch site. We look forward to continuing to work with the ELA team to provide assured access to space for our customers."

Phantom's CEO Jim Cantrell said, "Australia has been a great friend to the United States throughout the years and we at Phantom are proud to lead the way in utilizing this unique new launch complex from Australia. We look forward to the success of this partnership in the great tradition of the history between the two countries."

Michael Jones, Executive Chairman and Group CEO of ELA said the agreement with Phantom was the next step forward for Australia's space industry.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with Phantom Space Corporation which has been developing for some time. We are really keen for Phantom to be resident launcher and access our world-leading launch site at the Arnhem Space Centre and take Australia's space industry to the next level," said Mr Jones. "we really liked Phantom from the outset, their technology, commercial philosophy and quite frankly they have been a launch mentor for us from our first meeting. Their experience and knowledge is a clear standout in the small launcher market."

About ELA

ELA aspires to be the pre-eminent multi-user commercial Space Launch company, providing world-class launch services supporting testing, launch and recovery of space vehicles and payloads flown to and from all space orbits.

ELA and the proximity of the ASC to the equator offers rocket companies and their payload customers operational freedom and simplicity for both their launch and mission design.

With access to the full range of orbits and inclinations from <12° to >110° (south) we provide the following value-added services supporting the mission and launch:

Mission/Launch planning and feasibility,

ASA Permit and regulation management,

Full scope launch preparation and conduct including: logistics, operations management and launch/range control and management,

Recovery of vehicles/stages,

Full test and Range services avail for both commercial and military customers using our Arnhem Space Test and Evaluation Range (ASTER™),

Payload management, and

Fuel/gas production, acquisition, storage and preparation.

Our method of operation is to anticipate requirements and reduce client risk and associated admin/logistics burden for all operational launch scenarios.

Semi-permanent 'Resident Launcher' arrangements available for one to multiple serviced pads.

Due to our low cost base, equatorial launch benefits and flexible access to space, ELA provides a world class value proposition.

To learn more, visit www.ela.space

About Phantom Space Corporation

Phantom Space Corporation is a space services company providing all-in capabilities for satellite manufacturing to business and government clients: satellite design and production, rocket design and construction, launch services, and constellation management. It was founded by Jim Cantrell and Michael D'Angelo, both inventors and entrepreneurs in 2019. The company aims to provide reliable and affordable access to space to a broad set of new space users. To learn more, visit www.phantomspace.com

