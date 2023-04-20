MOM, HELP ME! Roadmap to Guiding Teens Away from Substance Use & Addiction

Empowering Moms:
New Book & Masterclass to help their teens overcome substance use and addiction.
ANDALUSIA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevriye A. Yesil, author and founder of Bright Wings & Coco LLC, announced today the release of her new book, ‘Mom, help me’ and masterclass designed to impower moms to guide their teens away from substance use and addiction.
"I am thrilled to share my expertise and insights with moms who are struggling to help their teens overcome addiction," said Nevriye. "My book and masterclass are designed to provide the tools, support, and knowledge moms need to guide their teens towards a healthier, happier future."
Features and benefits of ‘Mom, help me’ and her accompanying masterclass include:
• Evidence-based method for moms to guide their teen away from substance use and addiction.
• Knowledge and skills needed to become the best advocate and ally to help their teens, including understanding the nature of addiction and preventing relapse.
• Practical strategies to empower moms for effective communication and confrontation with teens on substance use.
As a Master of Forensic Psychology, Substance Abuse Advisor, and High-Performance Expert, Nevriye A. Yesil’s mission is to empower moms with the tools, support, and knowledge they need to effectively address their teens' addiction, promoting healing, growth, and resilience toward a brighter future and lasting recovery.
