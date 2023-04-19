Media Alert: Best Crossover Artist Nominee Mr. Vegas hits the Red Carpet at Latin American Music Awards on April 20th

The “Heads High” singer [1998 Mega Hit] is recognized alongside industry heavyweights The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheeran, and Justin Timberlake in the same category. Mr. Vegas' career has spanned more than two decades and there is no sign of slowing down. The Jamaican talent is celebrated for pushing the envelope and is embraced as an outspoken character. He continues to write and release bangers, much to the delight of his supporters and DJs across the globe.
