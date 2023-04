Media Alert: Best Crossover Artist Nominee Mr. Vegas hits the Red Carpet at Latin American Music Awards on April 20th

Mr. Vegas, Latin American Music Awards Nominee for Best Crossover Artist.

Red carpet ready, Mr. Vegas celebrates a new milestone in his career with Latin American Music Awards nomination.

NEW YORK , NY, USA, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Vegas is nominated for Best Crossover Artist at the Latin American Music Awards on April 20th at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV.When: Thursday, April 20th, 2023Where: MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas, NV (USA)Mr. Vegas is slated to walk the red carpet prior to the awards ceremony.Contact Marie Driven to coordinate interviews onsite, email Sarah Freiseis for all other press inquiries.The “Heads High” singer [1998 Mega Hit] is recognized alongside industry heavyweights The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheeran, and Justin Timberlake in the same category. Mr. Vegas' career has spanned more than two decades and there is no sign of slowing down. The Jamaican talent is celebrated for pushing the envelope and is embraced as an outspoken character. He continues to write and release bangers, much to the delight of his supporters and DJs across the globe.Link w/ Mr. Vegas on IG: @mrvegasmusic and catch his latest video drops on YouTube: @mrvegastv ###Red Carpet / On-site: Marie Driven, Playbook MG, marie@playbookmg.com