Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,467 in the last 365 days.

Media Alert: Best Crossover Artist Nominee Mr. Vegas hits the Red Carpet at Latin American Music Awards on April 20th

Mr. Vegas, Latin American Music Awards Nominee for Best Crossover Artist.

Red carpet ready, Mr. Vegas celebrates a new milestone in his career with Latin American Music Awards nomination.

NEW YORK , NY, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Vegas is nominated for Best Crossover Artist at the Latin American Music Awards on April 20th at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

When: Thursday, April 20th, 2023

Where: MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas, NV (USA)

Mr. Vegas is slated to walk the red carpet prior to the awards ceremony.

Contact Marie Driven to coordinate interviews onsite, email Sarah Freiseis for all other press inquiries.

www.univision.com/shows/latin-american-music-awards

The “Heads High” singer [1998 Mega Hit] is recognized alongside industry heavyweights The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheeran, and Justin Timberlake in the same category. Mr. Vegas' career has spanned more than two decades and there is no sign of slowing down. The Jamaican talent is celebrated for pushing the envelope and is embraced as an outspoken character. He continues to write and release bangers, much to the delight of his supporters and DJs across the globe.

Link w/ Mr. Vegas on IG: @mrvegasmusic and catch his latest video drops on YouTube: @mrvegastv

###

Red Carpet / On-site: Marie Driven, Playbook MG, marie@playbookmg.com

Sarah Freiseis
Sarah Freiseis Consulting
sarah@playbookmg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Media Alert: Best Crossover Artist Nominee Mr. Vegas hits the Red Carpet at Latin American Music Awards on April 20th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more