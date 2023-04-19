Fort Scott man sentenced on sex crimes

KANSAS, April 19 - MOUND CITY – (April 19, 2023) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said a Fort Scott man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for his conviction on two counts of sex crimes.

Lonnie Shane Martin, 34, of Fort Scott, was sentenced April 14 in Linn County District Court to serve 165 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of rape and 61 months for one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Linn County Judge Andrea Purvis ordered Martin to serve the sentences consecutively and to register for the rest of his life as a sex offender. Martin pleaded no contest to the charges on February 22.

The crimes took place between July 2014 and December 2017. The case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Nicole Southall.