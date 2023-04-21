Yi Zhou Attends CORE Response Panel and OCA Event at Coachella

YI ZHOU courtesy of BFA

Actress and filmmaker Yi Zhou attended events at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this past weekend, turning heads with her bold fashion choices.

Actress and filmmaker Yi Zhou attended events at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this past weekend, turning heads with her bold fashion choices. Zhou sported a bright red Roland Mouret dress, a stunning silver Self Portrait bag and silver Giuseppe Zanotti shoes to match.

Zhou participated in the CORE Response conversation with the United Nations on food security worldwide this past Saturday April 15th, which was hosted at Casa Cody. From the cross-cultural dialogue, she gained insight on sustainable development and how to build a more equitable world.

Yi Zhou also made an appearance at the celebration hosted by the Original Creative Agency this past weekend celebrating creative artists from all backgrounds. Her second outfit consisted of a pink Self Portrait dress with rhinestones and another silver pair of heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

About Yi Zhou:

Yi Zhou was born in China, raised in Rome, Italy and studied in Paris and London, earning degrees in political science and economics. She is a polyglot artist gaining critical acclaim for films shown at numerous well-known film festivals, including Shanghai Biennale, Sundance Film Festival, and Cannes Film Festival. In 2011, Yi Zhou moved to China from Europe to start up her content production company YiZhouStudio in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Zhou also founded the Global Intuition Brand in the US in 2019. Then in 2021, Zhou launched Into the Sun Entertainment in the US and Into the Sun Films in Italy. With HRH Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, she founded Royal House of Savoy Inc in California, focused on content production for TV, film and fashion. Looking ahead, Yi Zhou will begin directorial work on a film set in Rome in the Fall.