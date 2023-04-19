WisdomTree Files Preliminary Proxy Statement

Stockholders Will Have the Opportunity to Vote for Six Highly Qualified WisdomTree Board Nominees at 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Proxy Statement Highlights WisdomTree's Continued Commitment to Board Refreshment and Diversity

WisdomTree, Inc. WT ("WisdomTree" or the "Company"), a global financial innovator, today announced that it has filed preliminary proxy materials on Schedule 14A with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with WisdomTree's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("2023 Annual Meeting"). At this meeting, WisdomTree stockholders will have the opportunity to vote to elect six highly qualified nominees to the Company's nine-member Board of Directors ("Board"), and on other important matters.

The Board's six highly qualified nominees standing for election bring extensive experience relevant to WisdomTree's business strategy, including global financial, accounting, compliance, cybersecurity and digital expertise, and many years in senior leadership positions in the investment management and financial services industry:

Lynn S. Blake: New independent director since May 2022 with decades of experience in the ETF industry, asset management and ESG

New independent director since May 2022 with decades of experience in the ETF industry, asset management and ESG Daniela Mielke: New independent director since September 2022 with decades of experience growing financial services, payments and fintech companies

New independent director since September 2022 with decades of experience growing financial services, payments and fintech companies Shamla Naidoo: New independent director nominee who will bring to WisdomTree deep expertise in digital transformation and cybersecurity

New independent director nominee who will bring to WisdomTree deep expertise in digital transformation and cybersecurity Win Neuger: Independent investor and consultant who contributes to the Board a stockholder perspective with investment expertise

Independent investor and consultant who contributes to the Board a stockholder perspective with investment expertise Frank Salerno: Independent Chair of the Board who possesses extensive corporate governance and asset management expertise

Independent Chair of the Board who possesses extensive corporate governance and asset management expertise Jonathan Steinberg: CEO and Founder of WisdomTree, responsible for the creation and development of WisdomTree's proprietary index methodology, and growing the Company into a leading global financial innovator with approximately $91.9 billion in assets under management

In the preliminary proxy statement, the Company describes the expertise and background of its nominees standing for election, and outlines the significant efforts taken by the Board and its Nominating and Governance Committee to bring fresh perspectives to the boardroom, including the addition of five new directors since January 2021.

Frank Salerno, Chair of the WisdomTree Board of Directors, said, "We are excited to introduce stockholders to Shamla Naidoo, an extraordinarily well-qualified director with expertise in cybersecurity and digital innovation that is a perfect match for our strategy. She will be extremely additive as WisdomTree continues its expansion into the rapidly growing digital financial services sector, including the upcoming launch of WisdomTree Prime™, and further capitalizes on our first mover status. We are fortunate to be able to continue to add directors of such high caliber as Shamla Naidoo, Daniela Mielke and Lynn Blake, as well as Smita Conjeevaram and Harold Singleton III. The Board remains committed to ongoing Board refreshment, as well as prioritizing diversity."

Shamla Naidoo is a technology industry veteran with experience helping businesses across diverse sectors and cultures use technology more effectively. She has successfully embraced and led digital strategy in executive leadership roles, including Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), at companies such as International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Elevance Health, Inc. (previously WellPoint, Inc.), Marriott International, Inc. (previously Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Inc.) and Northern Trust Corporation.

Shamla has helped organizations in over 20 countries recognize the impact of digital transformation globally and advise their stakeholders on predicting and navigating the necessary changes in laws and regulations. In addition, she has worked with intelligence communities to use digital and cyber within their organizations to protect businesses and society from technology misuse.

WisdomTree stockholder ETFS Capital Limited ("ETFS Capital") owns shares with the right to vote 10.2% of the Company's common stock at the 2023 Annual Meeting and has nominated three individuals to the Company's Board: Bruce E. Aust, Tonia Pankopf and ETFS Capital's chairman Graham Tuckwell AO. After evaluating ETFS Capital's nominees in accordance with its established protocols, the WisdomTree Board does not view Mr. Tuckwell as a suitable addition to the Board. He misunderstands the Company's business and vision and lacks the track record, public company experience and temperament to serve as a public company director or enhance the Board. Mr. Tuckwell also has significant conflicts of interest that put him at odds with the interests of other WisdomTree stockholders. The Board further believes that Mr. Aust and Ms. Pankopf would not add any skills or competencies to the Board that the current Board members collectively do not already possess.

Under the SEC's universal proxy card rules, the WisdomTree nominees will appear on the Company's proxy card along with the three individuals nominated by dissident stockholder ETFS Capital. Stockholders will be able to decide which director nominees will best represent their interests and guide the Company forward.

