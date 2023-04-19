Stetson University Professor Selected as a Fulbright Scholar

A Stetson University professor of Digital Arts has been selected for the prestigious Fulbright Scholar Program for 2023-2024 and will become an artist-in-residence in Vienna.

DELAND, Fla. (PRWEB) April 19, 2023

A Stetson University professor of Digital Arts has been selected for the prestigious Fulbright Scholar Program for 2023-2024 and will become an artist-in-residence in Vienna.

Chaz Underriner, PhD, assistant professor of Digital Arts, will become an artist-in-residence in Q21 in Vienna's MuseumsQuartier, one of the largest districts for contemporary art and culture in the world with 60 cultural institutions.

"As a part of the residency, I am creating Context Collage (Vienna), a multimedia installation performance in collaboration with TONSPUR (a sound art institution of Q21) and Vienna-based Andother Stage Ensemble," said Underriner, who will spend three months there as an artist-in-residence.

"This 20-40 minute work will involve video art and electronics integrated with music composed for the performers of Andother Stage Ensemble," he added.

Stetson University was named one of the nation's top producers of Fulbright Scholars, according to a 2020 ranking in the Chronicle of Higher Education. Fulbright Scholars are part of the U.S. government's flagship international education exchange program and receive funding to take their research and teaching overseas for up to a year.

About Stetson University

Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stetson focuses on intense learning experiences in a supportive community that allows students to develop their voice in a connected, inclusive environment. Stetson University ranks No. 4 on U.S. News & World Report's 2023 list of Best Regional Universities (South) and has been recognized as one of The Princeton Review's Best 388 Colleges for 2023.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/stetson_university_professor_selected_as_a_fulbright_scholar/prweb19291379.htm