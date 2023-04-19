Local Psychedelic Medical Professionals Offer Psychedelic Retreat

Psychedelic ‘Staycation' Includes a Two-Day Intro into Ketamine Assisted Therapy

Daytryp Health is hosting an immersive, two-day psychedelic retreat on May 20 and 21 in Arcadia for Phoenicians interested in Ketamine Assisted Therapy. Guests attending the Staycation Psychedelic Weekend will experience a Ketamine journey per day and be introduced to integrative meditations through Daytryp's Psychedelic Integration app, TRIPT. Each journey will last four hours at this East meets West experience, which will be fully supervised and in a non-clinical yet healing environment.

TRIPT stands for Totally Relatable Integration for Psychedelic Therapy. It's a unique newly developed app, solely offered by Daytryp Health for post care. It's meant as a daily practice to help integrate a patient's psychedelic journey into their life with guidance and meditations.

"This Staycation will immerse patients into the world of psychedelics," said Meditation Guide and Daytryp's Chief Vibe Officer David Romanelli. "We've been blessed to watch each treatment change the lives of so many people. Two days and two journeys will leave guests with a profound experience and our unique, seven-day app will help integrate these new lessons into their life for good."

Ketamine assisted therapy is used to address mental health conditions including depression, post-traumatic stress, chronic pain, addiction and anxiety. Staycation Psychedelic Weekend promotes the transformative healing powers of psychedelics for a variety of ailments and personal experiences with Romanelli and Medical Director Ajona Olsen.

Daytryp provides medically supervised ketamine therapy programs combined with psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. KAP induces neuroplasticity, which is the brain's ability to change, rewire, relearn and strengthen important connections. This includes regrowing neurons that are damaged due to prolonged stress which, over time, improves mental health. Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic and is currently the only legal psychedelic medicine available for licensed healthcare providers for the treatment of emotional suffering.

Ketamine is safe for use when taken correctly and in medical settings. This two-day staycation is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on both dates at 3601 N. 44 St. Phoenix, AZ 85018. Admission is $1,800 with an early bird sign up discount of $1,500. Guests must sign up before May 1 to receive this discount. Please visit staycation.tripthealing.com for more information on this insightful weekend.

Daytryp Health Plans on holding these special ceremonial retreats on a "Staycation" basis as well as more advanced and all-inclusive stye retreats as well. For more information about Daytryp programs, treatments and retreats, please visit daytryp.com

About Daytryp

Daytryp is a ketamine assisted psychotherapy practice started by leading mental health and healthcare professionals. Founder Chris Cohn teamed up with Nurse Practitioner and accredited psychedelic assisted treatment professional, Ajona Olsen, Both Ajona and Chris have witnessed the power of psychedelic therapy as a personalized treatment for healing depression, PTSD, substance abuse addiction and more. Daytryp Health plans on exploring other psychedelic medicines as they get legalized for therapeutic use, which is already happening across the USA as we speak. FDA approved in 1970, Ketamine is currently an off-label treatment for various chronic treatment-resistant mental health conditions such as depression, substance use disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, and other psychiatric diagnosis. For more information on KAP and Daytryp, please visit daytryp.com.

