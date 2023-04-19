Submit Release
Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust", "the Company", "we" or "our") WTFC announced record quarterly net income of $180.2 million or $2.80 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 26% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $266.6 million as compared to $242.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust successfully navigated the first quarter with limited disruption thanks to our strong deposit franchise and balanced business model. Total deposits remained stable in the first quarter as the diversity of our deposit base showed its resilience in a volatile market. Credit metrics remained very strong with non-performing assets unchanged from the prior quarter, remaining at historic lows. Finally, the Company's net interest margin increased during the quarter contributing to record quarterly net income."

Highlights of the first quarter of 2023:
Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2022, unless otherwise noted

  • Total deposits remained relatively stable decreasing by $184 million or 0.4%.
  • Total loans increased by $369 million. In addition, total loans as of March 31, 2023 were $472 million higher than average total loans in the first quarter of 2023 which is expected to benefit future quarters.
  • Total assets were relatively unchanged declining by $76 million.
  • Net interest income increased by $1.2 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin, partially offset by the impact of two fewer days in the quarter.
    • Net interest margin increased by 10 basis points to 3.81% (3.83% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2023 as the upward repricing of earnings assets outpaced increases in total funding cost.
  • Recorded a provision for credit losses of $23.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of March 31, 2023 is approximately 1.46% of the outstanding balance. See Table 11 for more information.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million or six basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $5.1 million or five basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Non-performing assets were unchanged at 0.21% of total assets.
  • The Company recorded a net negative fair value adjustment of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to a $702,000 net negative fair value adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets, see "Non-Interest Income" section for more information.
  • The total risk-based capital ratio improved to 12.1% as of March 31, 2023 as compared to 11.9% as of December 31, 2022 due to strong earnings.
  • Book value per common share increased by $3.12 to $75.24 as of March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $64.22 as of March 31, 2023 as compared to $61.00 as of December 31, 2022.

Mr. Wehmer continued, "Our well-established position as Chicago's and Wisconsin's bank proved its value as our deposit base was steady in the first quarter of 2023. Wintrust has a granular consumer and business deposit portfolio and does not have any material, at-risk deposit concentrations. In addition, we experienced growth in consumer deposits in the first quarter of 2023. Expanding our retail deposit market share and footprint remains among our top objectives. We expect to leverage our distinguished customer service, competitive rate offerings and diversified products including MaxSafe® to grow deposits in future quarters."

Mr. Wehmer noted, "Maintaining sufficient liquidity is a fundamental part of our operation and we plan to continue to operate prudently. During the lower interest rate environment, Wintrust was measured in deploying excess liquidity into investment securities opting to both maintain interest rate sensitivity and ensure adequate liquidity for potential loan growth. As a result, if either a regulatory rule change caused Wintrust to recognize unrealized losses on our available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios as a reduction to regulatory capital or if we fully liquidated our investment portfolio, our regulatory capital ratios would still be expected to exceed the well-capitalized thresholds."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest margin increased by 10 basis points in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company continued its efforts to moderate its interest rate sensitivity in the first quarter of 2023 by hedging its variable rate loan portfolio with receive-fixed interest rate swap derivatives. Due to prevailing interest rates and the inversion of the yield curve, hedging activities had a seven basis point negative impact on the first quarter net interest margin. However, these derivatives will benefit the Company if interest rates fall materially. Our net interest margin finished lower at quarter end and was approximately 3.70% due to an acceleration in deposit pricing, an unfavorable shift in deposit mix and the impact of hedging activity. We believe that we can hold the net interest margin around this level for the next two quarters as we expect further upward repricing in our premium finance receivables to generally offset additional deposit pricing pressure."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "Credit metrics remain strong as non-performing assets totaled $110 million and comprised only 0.21% of total assets as of March 31, 2023, essentially unchanged from levels as of December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million or six basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $5.1 million or five basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses totaled $376.3 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $18.4 million as compared to $357.9 million as of December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of March 31, 2023 is approximately 1.46% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company's reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, "Our first quarter of 2023 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We remain focused on growing deposits to support future asset growth. We are closely watching our expenses, striving to grow without a commensurate increase in expense. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market for both banks and business lines of various sizes and are excited about our recent wealth management acquisition that closed in early April 2023. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision making, always seeking to minimize tangible book value dilution."

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2023 as well as historical financial performance. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 16 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3118e7fe-b104-49b4-96de-9b527f49673b

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets remained relatively unchanged from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Total loans increased by $369 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to growth in the commercial and residential real estate loan portfolios. Certain securities were called by option holders on March 31, 2023 which resulted in the recognition of a trade date receivable of $940 million as of March 31, 2023. In April 2023, the Company received proceeds related to the called securities which increased interest bearing cash on the balance sheet.

Total liabilities decreased by $295 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $184 million decrease in total deposits. During the quarter, the Company experienced a change in the mix of deposits as non-interest bearing deposits migrated to interest bearing products. This included a notable migration to products offering enhanced FDIC insurance coverage such as the Company's MaxSafe® product balances which increased by $1.1 billion as well as fully-insured reciprocal products which increased by $258 million. The majority of the Company's deposits are insured as approximately 70% of the total deposit balance is either fully FDIC-insured or fully collateralized as of March 31, 2023.

For more information regarding changes in the Company's balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2023, net interest income totaled $458.0 million, an increase of $1.2 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The $1.2 million increase in net interest income in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to net interest margin improvement partially offset by the impact of having two fewer days in the quarter.

Net interest margin was 3.81% (3.83% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.71% (3.73% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to a 61 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a 17 basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. These improvements were partially offset by a 68 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 61 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a 67 basis point expansion on loan yields and a higher liquidity management asset yield as the Company earned higher yields on interest-bearing deposits with banks. The 68 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a 67 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 7 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $376.3 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $18.4 million as compared to $357.9 million as of December 31, 2022. A provision for credit losses totaling $23.0 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $47.6 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company's financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022 is shown on Table 11 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $5.1 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as six basis points in the first quarter of 2023 on an annualized basis compared to five basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2022. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.

The Company's delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $110 million and comprised only 0.21% of total assets as of March 31, 2023, essentially unchanged from levels as of December 31, 2022. Non-performing loans also remained flat totaling $101 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue decreased $782,000 in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily related to lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $857,000 in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher production margins. The Company recorded net negative fair value adjustments of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets. This included a $6.0 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions net of economic hedges and a positive $2.4 million valuation related adjustment on the Company's held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. In addition, in miscellaneous non-interest income, the Company recorded a positive $545,000 valuation related adjustment on the Company's held-for-investment portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. The Company intends to monitor the relationship of these assets and will seek to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes in future quarters.

Net gain on investment securities totaled $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fees from covered call options increased $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The $3.6 million decrease is primarily related to lower incentive compensation expense due to elevated bonus accruals in the fourth quarter of 2022. This was partially offset by increased base salaries primarily related to annual merit increases as well as approximately $1.0 million of severance expense primarily related to mortgage staffing reductions.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2023 totaled $11.9 million, which is a $2.3 million decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in radio, digital advertising, and sport sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

Lending expenses, net of deferred origination costs decreased by $3.2 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to decreased loan originations in the first quarter of 2023.

FDIC insurance expense increased by $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 due to an increase in the assessment rate that was effective January 1, 2023.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 15 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $63.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $50.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were 26.01% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 25.80% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Primarily as a result of fluctuations in currency rates in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company's effective tax rate was impacted by a $1.7 million tax benefit related to a reduction in the Global Intangible Low-taxed Income tax. The effective tax rates were also partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded excess tax benefits of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to excess tax benefits of $437,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2023, this unit expanded its commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios and grew consumer deposits.

Mortgage banking revenue was $18.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $857,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher production margins. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $12.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $151,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to a reduction in overdraft fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of March 31, 2023 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2023.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.8 billion during the first quarter of 2023 and average balances decreased by $39.1 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company's leasing portfolio balance increased in the first quarter of 2023, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2023 as compared to $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2022. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $121,000 from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $29.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $782,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decline in wealth management revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily related to lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. At March 31, 2023, the Company's wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $35.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $7.4 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $34.4 billion of assets under administration at December 31, 2022.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Common Stock Offering
In June 2022, the Company sold through a public offering a total of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $285.7 million, net of estimated issuance costs.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust's key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2022 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

              % or (1)
basis point
(bp) change from
4th Quarter
2022 		  % or
basis point
(bp) change from
1st Quarter
2022
    Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022  
Net income   $ 180,198     $ 144,817     $ 127,391   24   %   41   %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)     266,595       242,819       177,786   10       50  
Net income per common share – diluted     2.80       2.23       2.07   26       35  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.40       0.34       0.34   18       18  
Net revenue (3)     565,764       550,655       462,084   3       22  
Net interest income     457,995       456,816       299,294   0       53  
Net interest margin     3.81  %     3.71  %     2.60  % 10   bps   121   bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)     3.83       3.73       2.61   10       122  
Net overhead ratio (4)     1.49       1.63       1.00   (14 )     49  
Return on average assets     1.40       1.10       1.04   30       36  
Return on average common equity     15.67       12.72       11.94   295       373  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)     18.55       15.21       14.48   334       407  
At end of period                      
Total assets   $ 52,873,511     $ 52,949,649     $ 50,250,661   (1 ) %   5  %
Total loans (5)     39,565,471       39,196,485       35,280,547   4       12  
Total deposits     42,718,211       42,902,544       42,219,322   (2 )     1  
Total shareholders' equity     5,015,506       4,796,838       4,492,256   18       12  

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are "annualized" in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company's website at www.wintrust.com by choosing "Financial Reports" under the "Investor Relations" heading, and then choosing "Financial Highlights."

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
Total assets   $ 52,873,511     $ 52,949,649     $ 52,382,939     $ 50,969,332     $ 50,250,661  
Total loans (1)     39,565,471       39,196,485       38,167,613       37,053,103       35,280,547  
Total deposits     42,718,211       42,902,544       42,797,191       42,593,326       42,219,322  
Total shareholders' equity     5,015,506       4,796,838       4,637,980       4,727,623       4,492,256  
Selected Statements of Income Data:
Net interest income   $ 457,995     $ 456,816     $ 401,448     $ 337,804     $ 299,294  
Net revenue (2)     565,764       550,655       502,930       440,746       462,084  
Net income     180,198       144,817       142,961       94,513       127,391  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)     266,595       242,819       206,461       152,078       177,786  
Net income per common share – Basic     2.84       2.27       2.24       1.51       2.11  
Net income per common share – Diluted     2.80       2.23       2.21       1.49       2.07  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.40       0.34       0.34       0.34       0.34  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin     3.81 %     3.71 %     3.34 %     2.92 %     2.60 %
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)     3.83       3.73       3.35       2.93       2.61  
Non-interest income to average assets     0.84       0.71       0.79       0.84       1.33  
Non-interest expense to average assets     2.33       2.34       2.32       2.35       2.33  
Net overhead ratio (4)     1.49       1.63       1.53       1.51       1.00  
Return on average assets     1.40       1.10       1.12       0.77       1.04  
Return on average common equity     15.67       12.72       12.31       8.53       11.94  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)     18.55       15.21       14.68       10.36       14.48  
Average total assets   $ 52,075,318     $ 52,087,618     $ 50,722,694     $ 49,353,426     $ 49,501,844  
Average total shareholders' equity     4,895,271       4,710,856       4,795,387       4,526,110       4,500,460  
Average loans to average deposits ratio     93.0  %     90.5  %     88.8  %     86.8  %     83.8  %
Period-end loans to deposits ratio     92.6       91.4       89.2       87.0       83.6  
Common Share Data at end of period:
Market price per common share   $ 72.95     $ 84.52     $ 81.55     $ 80.15     $ 92.93  
Book value per common share     75.24       72.12       69.56       71.06       71.26  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)     64.22       61.00       58.42       59.87       59.34  
Common shares outstanding     61,176,415       60,794,008       60,743,335       60,721,889       57,253,214  
Other Data at end of period:
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)     9.1  %     8.8  %     8.8  %     8.8  %     8.1  %
Risk-based capital ratios:                    
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)     10.1       10.0       9.9       9.9       9.6  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)     9.2       9.1       9.0       9.0       8.6  
Total capital ratio (5)     12.1       11.9       11.8       11.9       11.6  
Allowance for credit losses (6)   $ 376,261     $ 357,936     $ 315,338     $ 312,192     $ 301,327  
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans     0.95  %     0.91  %     0.83  %     0.84  %     0.85  %
Number of:                    
Bank subsidiaries     15       15       15       15       15  
Banking offices     174       174       174       173       174  

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)  See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(In thousands)     2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 445,928     $ 490,908     $ 489,590     $ 498,891     $ 462,516  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements     58       58       57       475,056       700,056  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     1,563,578       1,988,719       3,968,605       3,266,541       4,013,597  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     3,259,845       3,243,017       2,923,653       2,970,121       2,998,898  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     3,606,391       3,640,567       3,389,842       3,413,469       3,435,729  
Trading account securities     102       1,127       179       1,010       852  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value     111,943       110,365       114,012       93,295       92,689  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock     244,957       224,759       178,156       136,138       136,163  
Brokerage customer receivables     16,042       16,387       20,327       21,527       22,888  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     302,493       299,935       376,160       513,232       606,545  
Loans, net of unearned income     39,565,471       39,196,485       38,167,613       37,053,103       35,280,547  
Allowance for loan losses     (287,972 )     (270,173 )     (246,110 )     (251,769 )     (250,539 )
Net loans     39,277,499       38,926,312       37,921,503       36,801,334       35,030,008  
Premises, software and equipment, net     760,283       764,798       763,029       762,381       761,213  
Lease investments, net     256,301       253,928       244,822       223,813       240,656  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     1,413,795       1,391,342       1,316,305       1,112,697       1,066,750  
Trade date securities receivable     939,758       921,717                    
Goodwill     653,587       653,524       653,079       654,709       655,402  
Other acquisition-related intangible assets     20,951       22,186       23,620       25,118       26,699  
Total assets   $ 52,873,511     $ 52,949,649     $ 52,382,939     $ 50,969,332     $ 50,250,661  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 11,236,083     $ 12,668,160     $ 13,529,277     $ 13,855,844     $ 13,748,918  
Interest-bearing     31,482,128       30,234,384       29,267,914       28,737,482       28,470,404  
Total deposits     42,718,211       42,902,544       42,797,191       42,593,326       42,219,322  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,316,071       2,316,071       2,316,071       1,166,071       1,241,071  
Other borrowings     583,548       596,614       447,215       482,787       482,516  
Subordinated notes     437,493       437,392       437,260       437,162       437,033  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Trade date securities payable                             437  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     1,549,116       1,646,624       1,493,656       1,308,797       1,124,460  
Total liabilities     47,858,005       48,152,811       47,744,959       46,241,709       45,758,405  
Shareholders' Equity:                    
Preferred stock     412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500  
Common stock     61,198       60,797       60,743       60,722       59,091  
Surplus     1,913,947       1,902,474       1,891,621       1,880,913       1,698,093  
Treasury stock     (1,966 )     (304 )                 (109,903 )
Retained earnings     2,997,263       2,849,007       2,731,844       2,616,525       2,548,474  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (367,436 )     (427,636 )     (458,728 )     (243,037 )     (115,999 )
Total shareholders' equity     5,015,506       4,796,838       4,637,980       4,727,623       4,492,256  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 52,873,511     $ 52,949,649     $ 52,382,939     $ 50,969,332     $ 50,250,661  

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022
Interest income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 558,692     $ 498,838     $ 402,689     $ 320,501     $ 285,698  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   3,528       3,997       5,371       5,740       6,087  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   13,468       20,349       15,621       5,790       1,687  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements   70       1,263       1,845       1,364       431  
Investment securities   59,943       53,092       38,569       36,541       32,398  
Trading account securities   14       6       7       4       5  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   3,680       2,918       2,109       1,823       1,772  
Brokerage customer receivables   295       282       267       205       174  
Total interest income   639,690       580,745       466,478       371,968       328,252  
Interest expense                  
Interest on deposits   144,802       95,447       45,916       18,985       14,854  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances   19,135       13,823       6,812       4,878       4,816  
Interest on other borrowings   7,854       5,313       4,008       2,734       2,239  
Interest on subordinated notes   5,488       5,520       5,485       5,517       5,482  
Interest on junior subordinated debentures   4,416       3,826       2,809       2,050       1,567  
Total interest expense   181,695       123,929       65,030       34,164       28,958  
Net interest income   457,995       456,816       401,448       337,804       299,294  
Provision for credit losses   23,045       47,646       6,420       20,417       4,106  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   434,950       409,170       395,028       317,387       295,188  
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management   29,945       30,727       33,124       31,369       31,394  
Mortgage banking   18,264       17,407       27,221       33,314       77,231  
Service charges on deposit accounts   12,903       13,054       14,349       15,888       15,283  
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net   1,398       (6,745 )     (3,103 )     (7,797 )     (2,782 )
Fees from covered call options   10,391       7,956       1,366       1,069       3,742  
Trading gains (losses), net   813       (306 )     (7 )     176       3,889  
Operating lease income, net   13,046       12,384       12,644       15,007       15,475  
Other   21,009       19,362       15,888       13,916       18,558  
Total non-interest income   107,769       93,839       101,482       102,942       162,790  
Non-interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   176,781       180,331       176,095       167,326       172,355  
Software and equipment   24,697       24,699       24,126       24,250       22,810  
Operating lease equipment   9,833       10,078       9,448       8,774       9,708  
Occupancy, net   18,486       17,763       17,727       17,651       17,824  
Data processing   9,409       7,927       7,767       8,010       7,505  
Advertising and marketing   11,946       14,279       16,600       16,615       11,924  
Professional fees   8,163       9,267       7,544       7,876       8,401  
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets   1,235       1,436       1,492       1,579       1,609  
FDIC insurance   8,669       6,775       7,186       6,949       7,729  
OREO expenses, net   (207 )     369       229       294       (1,032 )
Other   30,157       34,912       28,255       29,344       25,465  
Total non-interest expense   299,169       307,836       296,469       288,668       284,298  
Income before taxes   243,550       195,173       200,041       131,661       173,680  
Income tax expense   63,352       50,356       57,080       37,148       46,289  
Net income $ 180,198     $ 144,817     $ 142,961     $ 94,513     $ 127,391  
Preferred stock dividends   6,991       6,991       6,991       6,991       6,991  
Net income applicable to common shares $ 173,207     $ 137,826     $ 135,970     $ 87,522     $ 120,400  
Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.84     $ 2.27     $ 2.24     $ 1.51     $ 2.11  
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.80     $ 2.23     $ 2.21     $ 1.49     $ 2.07  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.40     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   60,950       60,769       60,738       58,063       57,196  
Dilutive potential common shares   873       1,096       837       775       862  
Average common shares and dilutive common shares   61,823       61,865       61,575       58,838       58,058  

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From (1)
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 (2)   Mar 31, 2022
Balance:                        
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 155,687   $ 156,297   $ 216,062   $ 294,688   $ 296,548 (2)%   (48)%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   146,806     143,638     160,098     218,544     309,997 9     (53 )
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 302,493   $ 299,935   $ 376,160   $ 513,232   $ 606,545 3 %   (50)%
                         
Core loans:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial and industrial $ 5,855,035   $ 5,852,166   $ 5,818,959   $ 5,502,584   $ 5,348,266 0 %   9 %
Asset-based lending   1,482,071     1,473,344     1,545,038     1,552,033     1,365,297 2     9  
Municipal   655,301     668,235     608,234     535,586     533,357 (8 )   23  
Leases   1,904,137     1,840,928     1,582,359     1,592,329     1,481,368 14     29  
Commercial real estate                        
Residential construction   69,998     76,877     66,957     55,941     57,037 (36 )   23  
Commercial construction   1,234,762     1,102,098     1,176,407     1,145,602     1,055,972 49     17  
Land   292,293     307,955     282,147     304,775     283,397 (21 )   3  
Office   1,392,040     1,337,176     1,269,729     1,321,745     1,273,705 17     9  
Industrial   1,858,088     1,836,276     1,777,658     1,746,280     1,668,516 5     11  
Retail   1,309,680     1,304,444     1,331,316     1,331,059     1,395,021 2     (6 )
Multi-family   2,635,411     2,560,709     2,305,433     2,171,583     2,175,875 12     21  
Mixed use and other   1,446,806     1,425,412     1,368,537     1,330,220     1,325,551 6     9  
Home equity   337,016     332,698     328,822     325,826     321,435 5     5  
Residential real estate                        
Residential real estate loans for investment   2,309,393     2,207,595     2,086,795     1,965,051     1,749,889 19     32  
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   119,301     80,701     57,161     34,764     13,520 NM   NM
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   76,851     84,087     91,503     79,092     36,576 (35 )   NM
Total core loans $ 22,978,183   $ 22,490,701   $ 21,697,055   $ 20,994,470   $ 20,084,782 9 %   14 %
                         
Niche loans:                        
Commercial                        
Franchise $ 1,131,913   $ 1,169,623   $ 1,118,478   $ 1,136,929   $ 1,181,761 (13)%   (4)%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   235,684     237,392     297,374     398,085     261,847 (3 )   (10 )
Community Advantage - homeowners association   389,922     380,875     365,967     341,095     324,383 10     20  
Insurance agency lending   905,727     897,678     879,183     906,375     833,720 4     9  
Premium Finance receivables                        
U.S. property & casualty insurance   5,043,486     5,103,820     4,983,795     4,781,042     4,271,828 (5 )   18  
Canada property & casualty insurance   695,394     745,639     729,545     760,405     665,580 (27 )   4  
Life insurance   8,125,802     8,090,998     8,004,856     7,608,433     7,354,163 2     10  
Consumer and other   42,165     50,836     47,702     44,180     48,519 (69 )   (13 )
Total niche loans $ 16,570,093   $ 16,676,861   $ 16,426,900   $ 15,976,544   $ 14,941,801 (3)%   11 %
                         
Commercial PPP loans:                        
Originated in 2020 $ 7,429   $ 7,898   $ 8,724   $ 18,547   $ 40,016 (24)%   (81)%
Originated in 2021   9,766     21,025     34,934     63,542     213,948 NM   (95 )
Total commercial PPP loans $ 17,195   $ 28,923   $ 43,658   $ 82,089   $ 253,964 NM   (93)%
                         
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 39,565,471   $ 39,196,485   $ 38,167,613   $ 37,053,103   $ 35,280,547 4 %   12 %

(1)   NM - Not meaningful.
(2)   Annualized

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2022 (1) 		  Mar 31,
2022
Balance:                        
Non-interest-bearing $ 11,236,083     $ 12,668,160     $ 13,529,277     $ 13,855,844     $ 13,748,918   (46)%   (18 )%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   5,576,558       5,591,986       5,676,122       5,918,908       5,089,724   (1 )   10  
Wealth management deposits (2)   1,809,933       2,463,833       2,988,195       3,182,407       2,542,995   (108 )   (29 )
Money market   13,552,277       12,886,795       12,538,489       12,273,350       13,012,460   21     4  
Savings   5,192,108       4,556,635       3,988,790       3,686,596       4,089,230   57     27  
Time certificates of deposit   5,351,252       4,735,135       4,076,318       3,676,221       3,735,995   53     43  
Total deposits $ 42,718,211     $ 42,902,544     $ 42,797,191     $ 42,593,326     $ 42,219,322   (2)%   1 %
Mix:                        
Non-interest-bearing   26 %     30 %     32 %     33 %     32 %      
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   13       13       13       13       12        
Wealth management deposits (2)   4       5       7       7       6        
Money market   32       30       29       29       31        
Savings   12       11       9       9       10        
Time certificates of deposit   13       11       10       9       9        
Total deposits   100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %      

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company's subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of March 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)   Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit 		  Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit (1)
1-3 months   $ 1,318,052   2.93 %
4-6 months     1,081,367   2.42  
7-9 months     922,367   2.24  
10-12 months     885,299   3.11  
13-18 months     655,805   3.12  
19-24 months     348,591   2.77  
24+ months     139,771   2.14  
Total   $ 5,351,252   2.73 %

(1)   Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

    Average Balance for three months ended,
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(In thousands)     2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)   $ 1,235,748     $ 2,449,889     $ 3,039,907     $ 3,265,607     $ 4,563,726  
Investment securities (2)     7,956,722       7,310,383       6,655,215       6,589,947       6,378,022  
FHLB and FRB stock     233,615       185,290       142,304       136,930       135,912  
Liquidity management assets (3)     9,426,085       9,945,562       9,837,426       9,992,484       11,077,660  
Other earning assets (3)(4)     18,445       18,585       21,805       24,059       25,192  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     270,966       308,639       455,342       560,707       664,019  
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)     39,093,368       38,566,871       37,431,126       35,860,329       34,830,520  
Total earning assets (3)     48,808,864       48,839,657       47,745,699       46,437,579       46,597,391  
Allowance for loan and investment security losses     (282,704 )     (252,827 )     (260,270 )     (260,547 )     (253,080 )
Cash and due from banks     488,457       475,691       458,263       476,741       481,634  
Other assets     3,060,701       3,025,097       2,779,002       2,699,653       2,675,899  
Total assets   $ 52,075,318     $ 52,087,618     $ 50,722,694     $ 49,353,426     $ 49,501,844  
                     
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 5,271,740     $ 5,598,291     $ 5,789,368     $ 5,230,702     $ 4,788,272  
Wealth management deposits     2,167,081       2,883,247       3,078,764       2,835,267       2,505,800  
Money market accounts     12,533,468       12,319,842       12,037,412       11,892,948       12,773,805  
Savings accounts     4,830,322       4,403,113       3,862,579       3,882,856       3,904,299  
Time deposits     5,041,638       4,023,232       3,675,930       3,687,778       3,861,371  
Interest-bearing deposits     29,844,249       29,227,725       28,444,053       27,529,551       27,833,547  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,474,882       2,088,201       1,403,573       1,197,390       1,241,071  
Other borrowings     602,937       480,553       478,909       489,779       494,267  
Subordinated notes     437,422       437,312       437,191       437,084       436,966  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     33,613,056       32,487,357       31,017,292       29,907,370       30,259,417  
Non-interest-bearing deposits     12,171,631       13,404,036       13,731,219       13,805,128       13,734,064  
Other liabilities     1,395,360       1,485,369       1,178,796       1,114,818       1,007,903  
Equity     4,895,271       4,710,856       4,795,387       4,526,110       4,500,460  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 52,075,318     $ 52,087,618     $ 50,722,694     $ 49,353,426     $ 49,501,844  
                     
Net free funds/contribution (6)   $ 15,195,808     $ 16,352,300     $ 16,728,407     $ 16,530,209     $ 16,337,974  

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

    Net Interest Income for three months ended,
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(In thousands)     2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Interest income:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   $ 13,538     $ 21,612     $ 17,466     $ 7,154     $ 2,118  
Investment securities     60,494       53,630       39,071       37,013       32,863  
FHLB and FRB stock     3,680       2,918       2,109       1,823       1,772  
Liquidity management assets (1)     77,712       78,160       58,646       45,990       36,753  
Other earning assets (1)     313       289       275       210       181  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     3,528       3,997       5,371       5,740       6,087  
Loans, net of unearned income (1)     560,564       500,432       403,719       321,069       286,125  
Total interest income   $ 642,117     $ 582,878     $ 468,011     $ 373,009     $ 329,146  
                     
Interest expense:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 18,772     $ 14,982     $ 8,041     $ 2,553     $ 1,990  
Wealth management deposits     12,258       14,079       11,068       3,685       918  
Money market accounts     68,276       45,468       18,916       8,559       7,648  
Savings accounts     15,816       8,421       2,130       347       336  
Time deposits     29,680       12,497       5,761       3,841       3,962  
Interest-bearing deposits     144,802       95,447       45,916       18,985       14,854  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     19,135       13,823       6,812       4,878       4,816  
Other borrowings     7,854       5,313       4,008       2,734       2,239  
Subordinated notes     5,488       5,520       5,485       5,517       5,482  
Junior subordinated debentures     4,416       3,826       2,809       2,050       1,567  
Total interest expense   $ 181,695     $ 123,929     $ 65,030     $ 34,164     $ 28,958  
                     
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     (2,427 )     (2,133 )     (1,533 )     (1,041 )     (894 )
Net interest income (GAAP) (2)     457,995       456,816       401,448       337,804       299,294  
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     2,427       2,133       1,533       1,041       894  
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   $ 460,422     $ 458,949     $ 402,981     $ 338,845     $ 300,188  

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

    Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
    Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022
Yield earned on:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   4.44 %   3.50 %   2.28 %   0.88 %   0.19 %
Investment securities   3.08     2.91     2.33     2.25     2.09  
FHLB and FRB stock   6.39     6.25     5.88     5.34     5.29  
Liquidity management assets   3.34     3.12     2.37     1.85     1.35  
Other earning assets   6.87     6.17     5.01     3.49     2.91  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   5.28     5.14     4.68     4.11     3.72  
Loans, net of unearned income   5.82     5.15     4.28     3.59     3.33  
Total earning assets   5.34 %   4.73 %   3.89 %   3.22 %   2.86 %
                     
Rate paid on:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   1.44 %   1.06 %   0.55 %   0.20 %   0.17 %
Wealth management deposits   2.29     1.94     1.43     0.52     0.15  
Money market accounts   2.21     1.46     0.62     0.29     0.24  
Savings accounts   1.33     0.76     0.22     0.04     0.03  
Time deposits   2.39     1.23     0.62     0.42     0.42  
Interest-bearing deposits   1.97     1.30     0.64     0.28     0.22  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3.14     2.63     1.93     1.63     1.57  
Other borrowings   5.28     4.39     3.32     2.24     1.84  
Subordinated notes   5.02     5.05     5.02     5.05     5.02  
Junior subordinated debentures   6.97     5.90     4.33     3.20     2.47  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2.19 %   1.51 %   0.83 %   0.46 %   0.39 %
                     
Interest rate spread (1)(2)   3.15 %   3.22 %   3.06 %   2.76 %   2.47 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )
Net free funds/contribution (3)   0.68     0.51     0.29     0.17     0.14  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (2)   3.81 %   3.71 %   3.34 %   2.92 %   2.60 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   0.02     0.02     0.01     0.01     0.01  
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   3.83 %   3.73 %   3.35 %   2.93 %   2.61 %

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management's projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario   +200 Basis
Points		   +100 Basis
Points		   -100 Basis
Points		   -200 Basis
Points
Mar 31, 2023   4.2 %   2.4 %   (2.4)%   (7.3)%
Dec 31, 2022   7.2     3.8     (5.0)      (12.1)   
Sep 30, 2022   12.9     7.1     (8.7)      (18.9)   
Jun 30, 2022   17.0     9.0     (12.6)      (23.8)   
Mar 31, 2022   21.4     11.0     (11.3)      (18.7)   

 

Ramp Scenario +200 Basis
Points		   +100 Basis
Points		   -100 Basis
Points		   -200 Basis
Points
Mar 31, 2023 3.0 %   1.7 %   (1.3)%   (3.4)%
Dec 31, 2022 5.6     3.0     (2.9)      (6.8)   
Sep 30, 2022 6.5     3.6     (3.9)      (8.6)   
Jun 30, 2022 10.2     5.3     (6.9)      (14.3)   
Mar 31, 2022 11.2     5.8     (7.1)      (12.4)   

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and expects to execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.

TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

  Loans repricing or maturity period
As of March 31, 2023 One year or
less 		  From one to
five years 		  From five to
fifteen years		   After fifteen
years		   Total
(In thousands)        
Commercial                  
Fixed rate $ 499,853   $ 2,594,118   $ 1,608,735   $ 14,047   $ 4,716,753
Variable rate   7,858,277     1,955             7,860,232
Total commercial $ 8,358,130   $ 2,596,073   $ 1,608,735   $ 14,047   $ 12,576,985
Commercial real estate                  
Fixed rate   534,274     2,777,288     616,509     52,951     3,981,022
Variable rate   6,249,717     8,299     40         6,258,056
Total commercial real estate $ 6,783,991   $ 2,785,587   $ 616,549   $ 52,951   $ 10,239,078
Home equity                  
Fixed rate   11,913     2,931         33     14,877
Variable rate   322,138         1         322,139
Total home equity $ 334,051   $ 2,931   $ 1   $ 33   $ 337,016
Residential real estate                  
Fixed rate   16,639     3,889     30,584     1,078,608     1,129,720
Variable rate   69,098     245,174     1,061,553         1,375,825
Total residential real estate $ 85,737   $ 249,063   $ 1,092,137   $ 1,078,608   $ 2,505,545
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty                  
Fixed rate   5,619,254     119,626             5,738,880
Variable rate                  
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 5,619,254   $ 119,626   $   $   $ 5,738,880
Premium finance receivables - life insurance                  
Fixed rate   106,992     534,387     22,836         664,215
Variable rate   7,461,587                 7,461,587
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 7,568,579   $ 534,387   $ 22,836   $   $ 8,125,802
Consumer and other                  
Fixed rate   5,507     5,263     51     477     11,298
Variable rate   30,867                 30,867
Total consumer and other $ 36,374   $ 5,263   $ 51   $ 477   $ 42,165
                   
Total per category                  
Fixed rate   6,794,432     6,037,502     2,278,715     1,146,116     16,256,765
Variable rate   21,991,684     255,428     1,061,594         23,308,706
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 28,786,116   $ 6,292,930   $ 3,340,309   $ 1,146,116   $ 39,565,471
                   
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:                  
SOFR tenors                 $ 9,065,867
One- year CMT                   5,008,849
One- month LIBOR                   2,490,152
Three- month LIBOR                   80,560
Twelve- month LIBOR                   2,342,910
Prime                   3,640,088
Ameribor tenors                   341,332
Other U.S. Treasury tenors                   74,865
BSBY tenors                   52,235
Other                   211,848
Total variable rate                 $ 23,308,706

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.

Graph is available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/789b6d50-5c97-4b6c-9ec2-c89f893645fe

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company's portfolio is tied to SOFR, CMT and LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $7.8 billion tied to one-month SOFR, $5.0 billion tied to one-year CMT and $2.5 billion tied to one-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

    Basis Point (bp) Change in
    1-month
SOFR 		  1-year
CMT		   1-month
LIBOR 		  Prime  
First Quarter 2023   44   bps (9)   bps 47   bps 50   bps
Fourth Quarter 2022   132   68   125   125  
Third Quarter 2022   135   125   135   150  
Second Quarter 2022   139   117   134   125  
First Quarter 2022   25   124   35   25  

TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

    Three Months Ended
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period   $ 357,936     $ 315,338     $ 312,192     $ 301,327     $ 299,731  
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2022-02     741                          
Provision for credit losses     23,045       47,646       6,420       20,417       4,106  
Other adjustments     4       31       (105 )     (56 )     22  
Charge-offs:                    
Commercial     2,543       3,019       780       8,928       1,414  
Commercial real estate     5       538       24       40       777  
Home equity                 43       192       197  
Residential real estate                 5             466  
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty     4,629       3,629       6,037       2,903       1,671  
Premium finance receivables - life insurance     21       28                   7  
Consumer and other     153             635       253       193  
Total charge-offs     7,351       7,214       7,524       12,316       4,725  
Recoveries:                    
Commercial     392       691       2,523       996       538  
Commercial real estate     100       61       55       553       32  
Home equity     35       65       38       123       93  
Residential real estate     4       6       60       6       5  
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty     1,314       1,279       1,648       1,119       1,476  
Premium finance receivables - life insurance     9                          
Consumer and other     32       33       31       23       49  
Total recoveries     1,886       2,135       4,355       2,820       2,193  
Net charge-offs     (5,465 )     (5,079 )     (3,169 )     (9,496 )     (2,532 )
Allowance for credit losses at period end   $ 376,261     $ 357,936     $ 315,338     $ 312,192     $ 301,327  
                     
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category's average:
Commercial     0.07 %     0.08 %     (0.06 )%     0.27 %     0.03 %
Commercial real estate     0.00       0.02       0.00       (0.02 )     0.03  
Home equity     (0.04 )     (0.08 )     0.01       0.09       0.13  
Residential real estate     0.00       0.00       (0.01 )     0.00       0.11  
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty     0.23       0.16       0.30       0.14       0.02  
Premium finance receivables - life insurance     0.00       0.00                   0.00  
Consumer and other     0.74       (0.16 )     4.02       1.31       1.19  
Total loans, net of unearned income     0.06 %     0.05 %     0.03 %     0.11 %     0.03 %
                     
Loans at period end   $ 39,565,471     $ 39,196,485     $ 38,167,613     $ 37,053,103     $ 35,280,547  
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end     0.73 %     0.69 %     0.64 %     0.68 %     0.71 %
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end     0.95       0.91       0.83       0.84       0.85  

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

    Three Months Ended
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(In thousands)     2023       2022     2022       2022       2022  
Provision for loan losses   $ 22,520     $ 29,110   $ (2,385 )   $ 10,782     $ 5,214  
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses     550       18,358     8,578       9,711       (1,189 )
Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses     (25 )     178     227       (76 )     81  
Provision for credit losses   $ 23,045     $ 47,646   $ 6,420     $ 20,417     $ 4,106  
                     
Allowance for loan losses   $ 287,972     $ 270,173   $ 246,110     $ 251,769     $ 250,539  
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses     87,826       87,275     68,918       60,340       50,629  
Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses     375,798       357,448     315,028       312,109       301,168  
Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses     463       488     310       83       159  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 376,261     $ 357,936   $ 315,338     $ 312,192     $ 301,327  

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company's loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

  As of Mar 31, 2023 As of Dec 31, 2022 As of Sep 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Recorded
Investment 		  Calculated
Allowance 		  % of its
category's
balance 		Recorded
Investment		   Calculated
Allowance		   % of its
category's
balance		 Recorded
Investment		   Calculated
Allowance		   % of its
category's
balance
Commercial:                              
Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans $ 12,559,790   $ 149,501   1.19 % $ 12,520,241   $ 142,769   1.14 % $ 12,215,592   $ 135,315   1.11 %
Commercial PPP loans   17,195           28,923           43,658     1   0.00  
Commercial real estate:                              
Construction and development   1,597,053     75,069   4.70     1,486,930     75,907   5.10     1,525,511     51,389   3.37  
Non-construction   8,642,025     119,711   1.39     8,464,017     108,445   1.28     8,052,673     99,329   1.23  
Home equity   337,016     7,728   2.29     332,698     7,573   2.28     328,822     7,055   2.15  
Residential real estate   2,505,545     11,434   0.46     2,372,383     11,585   0.49     2,235,459     11,023   0.49  
Premium finance receivables                              
Commercial insurance loans   5,738,880     11,248   0.20     5,849,459     9,967   0.17     5,713,340     9,736   0.17  
Life insurance loans   8,125,802     707   0.01     8,090,998     704   0.01     8,004,856     696   0.01  
Consumer and other   42,165     400   0.95     50,836     498   0.98     47,702     484   1.01  
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 39,565,471  