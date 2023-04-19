ShuBu Agency Continues to Expand

ShuBu Creative Announces New Clients, Two New Hires, Recent Award and Speaking Engagement hosted by the Department of Justice

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ShuBu Creative, a strategy, branding and marketing agency in Centennial Colorado, is excited to announce Jewish Association for Death Education and Paradigm Interior Design as new clients, two recent hires, and the Best of Centennial Awards for Branding & Marketing Agency for the second year in a row.

Jewish Association for Death Education (JADE) has recently engaged ShuBu to develop the non-profit's brand from the ground up, including its website and marketing materials. With ShuBu's expertise, JADE looks forward to bringing its vision to life and raising awareness about the importance of end-of-life education and resources for the Jewish community. Paradigm Interior Design, a women-owned Boulder-based architectural design firm, has also recently hired ShuBu to support the company’s social media and marketing efforts.

"We are thrilled to bring our vision of providing death education and wisdom to the Jewish community and address a critical societal gap around end-of-life, death and mourning. We look forward to partnering with ShuBu Creative to create impactful and purposeful branding to support individuals and families through navigating the end-of-life journey," said David Zinner and Susan Kramer, Co-Founders of the Jewish Association of Death Education.

The most recent addition to the agency is Danielle Bergstein as Account Strategist.

Danielle is a creative marketing, branding, and communications leader with over 15 years of experience focusing on digital and traditional channels. She has a background in leading marketing teams in the franchising, home improvement, and non-profit industries, including at Toll Brothers, JEWISHcolorado, Ace Handyman Services and the New York Deli News. She specializes in developing and executing integrated marketing plans, creating scalable campaigns, and orchestrating rebrand efforts for both single-locations and multi-unit businesses. Danielle’s leadership, project management, and event-planning abilities combined with her copywriting, and editing skills make her a well-rounded marketer. She is passionate about branding, particularly about building awareness, ensuring consistency, preserving integrity, and optimizing the customer journey. At ShuBu Danielle will lead the digital marketing strategy for major accounts, including ongoing social media support, paid advertising campaigns, blogging, digital video and more.

Danielle Spadinger also recently joined the team as Graphic Designer. Danielle is a graphic designer with 13 years’ experience in the design industry. She has a BFA with an emphasis on Communication Design. She's worked with Warren Miller Entertainment, Vickerey, Moleskine, Brand Iron, and CoorsTek. Her passion is branding and website design. She enjoys elevating her clients' branding to help them stand out against the competition. At ShuBu Danielle will provide graphic design, brand strategy and website design to clients.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jewish Association for Death Education and Paradigm Interior Design and two talented individuals to our team,” says Becca Cooper Leebove, CEO and Chief Brand Strategist at ShuBu Creative. “We are excited to continue providing impactful branding and marketing services to purpose-driven organizations and appreciate the recognition in the community like the Best of Centennial Awards for Branding & Marketing Agency.”

Becca Cooper Leebove, was also selected to speak at a webinar series hosted by the Department of Justice addressing marketing to recruit the next generation of police officers on April 20. ShuBu executed a successful police recruitment campaign in 2023 that is now being used as a national role model for Police Departments nationally.

About ShuBu Creative

ShuBu Creative is an award-winning, 100 percent women-owned agency based in Centennial, Colorado, specializing in providing top-tier strategy, branding and marketing services to purpose-driven change-making organizations who don’t often have access to marketing resources.

Founded in 2018, ShuBu's team of 15 experienced branding professionals includes individuals with decades of branding and marketing experience. ShuBu is dedicated to creating brands that make a positive difference in the world.

ShuBu's research-based approach begins with a deep discovery process that includes customer and stakeholder interviews, competitive analysis, and market positioning research. Based on these insights, ShuBu develops a clear brand message and unique narrative through engaging and impactful visuals, stories, and strategies that effectively reach the intended audience. Whether starting from scratch or refreshing an existing brand or a next-level marketing campaign, ShuBu focuses on creating long-lasting brands with purpose and impact.

Visit www.shubucreative.com to learn more.