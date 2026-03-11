Denver-based Vannin Chief of Staff Sponsors PEI Operating Partners Human Capital Forum: March 24-26, 2026 in New York

Keziah Wonstolen, CEO of Vannin Chief of Staff to lead Panel at the Event

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vannin Chief of Staff a premier talent partner, specific to roles supporting the Office of the CEO, announces they are a sponsor of PEI Operating Partners Human Capital Forum: March 24-26, 2026 at Convene, 360 Madison Avenue, New York, NY. In addition, Keziah Wonstolen, CEO of Vannin Chief of Staff will be speaking on a panel at the event.

Vannin is proud to be a sponsor of the event and participate in a panel titled The Chief of Staff as a Value Creation Engine in Private Equity. The session will explore why value creation plans often stall post-close and how firms are increasingly using chiefs of staff and transformation leaders to accelerate execution across portfolio companies. Panelists will discuss how the role helps bridge the gap between operating partners and portfolio company leadership, drives cross-functional initiatives, and extends operating partner impact inside the business. The discussion will also highlight how leading PE firms are beginning to institutionalize the role across their portfolios, from piloting a chief of staff within a single company to building a repeatable talent model that supports value creation at scale.

“Private equity firms are incredibly strong at defining value creation plans, but execution often becomes the constraint once the deal closes,” says Keziah Wonstolen, CEO of Vannin Chief of Staff. “We’re seeing the chief of staff emerge as a force multiplier inside portfolio companies helping leadership teams stay aligned, maintain momentum on strategic initiatives, and ultimately translate strategy into real value creation.”

The PEI (Private Equity International) Operating Partners Human Capital Forum includes over 250 operating specialists to connect, collaborate, and empower. The conference is designed for those who want to uncover key strategies to accelerate transformation through human capital, including: Tactical sessions on managing CEO annual reviews; The impact of the macro climate on the talent function; Real world AI case studies for human capital specialists; The CEO perspective on the talent function; Examining the impact of tech on human capital and discussions with leading PE operating specialists.

The conference will examine the impact of tech on human capital at a critical time in the economic cycle, and uncover how leading PE firms are driving value creation through human capital. For more information visit: https://www.peievents.com/en/event/operating-partners-human-capital-forum/

About Vannin Chief of Staff

Vannin Chief of Staff is a premier talent partner focused exclusively on the chief of staff role. Founded in 2020, we help private equity-backed companies, family offices, and scaling businesses identify and develop high-impact chiefs of staff who drive execution discipline, leadership leverage, and enterprise value creation.

In 2026, Vannin was acquired by and joined The Chief of Staff Association (CSA), expanding our global platform and strengthening our ability to deliver

executive-level chief of staff talent and development at scale. As part of CSA, we combine specialized search with structured advisory support to ensure chiefs of staff are not only placed effectively, but positioned to accelerate impact from day one.

Vannin Chief of Staff has served over 300 clients globally, supporting executives and investors by (1) placing exceptional chief of staff talent—full-time or fractional—and (2) up-leveling existing chiefs of staff through our proprietary advisory program. For more information visit: https://www.vanninchiefofstaff.com/

