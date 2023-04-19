Heroin dealer pleads guilty to murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 19, 2023) – A drug dealer who sold the heroin that killed a 29-year-old Perkins woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Noah Montague was charged with first-degree murder in 2020 for the death of Jamie Bear.

Montague, 28, sold the heroin to Bear’s boyfriend, James Ramos, on Sept. 9, 2019. Bear died the following day. Montague was prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General’s criminal justice division.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the rare conviction of a drug dealer for murder signals a new front in the war against illegal drugs.

“Noah Montague showed a reckless disregard for human life when he sold heroin to James Ramos,” Drummond said. “I hope this conviction serves as a warning to anyone trafficking drugs: Your illicit actions can land you in prison for murder.”

Montague’s case was initially filed in Tulsa County and then moved to Payne County, where Bear died. Montague received a 20-year prison sentence with 15 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody and five years of probation.

Drummond said the case underscores the lethal danger of taking illicit street drugs.

“There is an alarming trend of increased overdose deaths attributed to lethal substances like fentanyl being added to other illicit drugs,” he said. “Oftentimes these drugs originate outside of our country and enter through our porous southern border. I want people to understand that the individuals who manufacture and sell these substances do not value human life. If you or someone you love is involved with illegal drugs, I urge you to seek help immediately. Your actions today could prevent a tragedy tomorrow.”

If you or a loved one need to be treated for substance abuse, please visit the Oklahoma Network of Care here. Provided by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, this website is a resource for families seeking such help. Another option is the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Hotline at (800) 662-4357.