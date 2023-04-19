On Friendship and Family in the Horrific Era of Chattel Slavery

The US Review of Books writes about historical fiction, “The Common Threads Trilogy: Common Threads I”
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author L.A. Champagne debuts with Common Threads I, a historical fiction that follows the individual stories of Jed Allen and Johnny McDonald, who are halfway across the world from each other until their paths eventually cross and common threads tie their lives together.
The first in The Common Threads Trilogy, Common Threads I dates back to nineteenth-century chattel slavery and paints a picture of friendship and family in such a hard, horrific time. “Champagne aptly illustrates the complexity and nuances of human love and human suffering,” Kate Robinson of The US Review of Books writes.
“The author intertwines plot and subplots into a compelling tale of contrasting cultures and the challenging life situations unique to each. The multiple characterizations and plot threads are handled with ease, not a simple task in a complex, ambitious tale. The well-researched story is rich with historical facts and details,” reviews Robinson.
Robinson further critiques, “At times the reader may find that the story feels distant despite the strong, enthusiastic narrative voice because the expository storytelling style is lean on dialogue and descriptive sensory narrative. However, there's still much to capture readers' attention because of the imaginative plot and steady character development.”
An overall 920-worded account, Kate Robinson of The US Review of Books substantiates a comprehensive and credible review of The Common Threads Trilogy: Common Threads I by L.A. Champagne.
A doting mother and grandmother, L.A. Champagne was born with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus. She has defied all odds and earned an Advertising diploma from Georgian College, Barrie, Ontario. She served 5 five years volunteering for RVH Auxiliary as head of public relations at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
Discover the sorrow and suffering of contrasting cultures in the nineteenth century through the lives of Jed and Johnny and find the many ‘common threads’ in their lives, literally and metaphorically, as love, wonder, and gratitude flourish afterward in The Common Threads Trilogy: Common Threads I, available on Amazon and across other major online bookstore resellers.
