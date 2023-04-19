Students, remember to be good neighbors

April 19, 2023

Dear Students,

As we near the end of the semester and with warmer weather in the forecast, we are reaching out to remind you—whether you live on or off campus—of the importance of being a good neighbor and community member. Here are a few friendly reminders:

Noise: Be considerate about noise levels. If you live in a residence hall or a single-family residence or neighborhood, be respectful of quiet hours, which typically are observed between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Keep in mind that noise travels farther than you think, so avoid loud music, loud gatherings, car alarms, car horns, and other disruptive noises.

Parking: Park only in your assigned lot, space, driveway, or posted public parking areas. Do not block access to your neighbors’ properties.

Drive responsibly: Make sure you adhere to speed limits, signage, and crosswalks on and off campus. Remember, pedestrians always have the right of way.

Guests: Make sure that your guests are respectful of your roommates’ and neighbors’ property and that you understand the local ordinances to avoid violations.

Yard/property upkeep: If you have a yard, keep it free of trash and debris.

Trash/litter: Please make sure to appropriately dispose of trash and debris. Do not litter or allow trash receptacles to overflow.

Part of what makes living in Rhode Island and attending URI so special is our proximity and easy access to the ocean and beaches. This past weekend, many students visited local beaches to enjoy the summer-like weather. Unfortunately, while many students were respectful neighbors, some left litter and debris on the beaches. This is unacceptable. Please remember that anything you take to the beach, park, bike path, etc., must be disposed of properly. If receptacles are not available at the location, you should take items home with you for disposal.

As a member of the URI community, you are expected to act in accordance with the University code of conduct, and all local, state, and federal laws.

EARTH DAY SPRING CLEANUP

We want also to take this opportunity to make you aware that URI will be supporting the South Kingstown Earth Day Spring Cleanup event on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can register to join us for projects on URI’s Kingston Campus. Or you can join other events throughout South Kingstown. For those participating in the campus projects, we will meet at the flagpole outside the Memorial Union at 8:30 a.m.

We wish everyone a successful, healthy, safe, and fun finish to the semester.

Best regards,

Ellen Reynolds

Vice President for Student Affairs

Daniel Graney

Dean of Students