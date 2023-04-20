Confunkshun Releases New Single “Text Me Tomorrow” & Kicks Off Smooth Jukebox Tour

New Single "Text Me Tomorrow" Available April 28

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B, Funk band, ConFunkShun, announces the upcoming release of their new single “Text Me Tomorrow” from the forthcoming summer album, “Smooth Jukebox”. The anticipated single lyrically welcomes both seasoned fans and new listeners with its signature soulful smooth vocals and a blend of cool R&B, Neo-Soul & Pop. “The song tells the story of a love interest gone bad because of too much time on the cell phone and not enough quality time in the relationship--a strong reality in today’s world,” says Confunkshun’s Michael Cooper.

After an epic year that included a 2022 remake of Confunkshun’s Love’s Train by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak) which reached #1 on the charts for 20 weeks, a 50+ US city tour, and their first Christmas Album, Confunkshun is looking forward to pleasing fans again. Text Me Tomorrow, written by Michael Cooper, GWC, & E. Gaylord, and produced by Michael Cooper on the JEG Multimedia Group Label will be available on April 28 on all digital platforms.

Initially known as Project Soul, the R&B funk icon group has been pleasing fans for over 50 years. Releasing a total of 11 albums with five reaching gold status, they charted eight top ten Billboard hits including the No. 1 hit single “Ffun,” “Chase Me,” “Shake & Dance,” “Baby I’m Hooked” and more. The fan favorite, Love’s Train, propelled Confunkshun’s “To the Max” album to Gold Status.

Confunkshun’s current lineup includes three original members, Michael Cooper, Felton Pilate, and Karl Fuller, as well as the talents of Kurt “KC” Clayton, Ron Moton, Aaron Green, Rene Escovedo, and Brian LaTour. They continue to mesmerize audiences around the globe and thrill fans again on their 2023 Smooth Jukebox Tour which kicked off in Las Vegas and continues with stops in cities throughout the country, including Hollywood, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Pensacola, Buffalo, Memphis and many more!

For more information on Confunkshun or the Smooth Jukebox Tour visit www.confunkshunusa.com. For interview requests contact Tonya Hawley at tonya@thekamdigroup.com.