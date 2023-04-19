Knoxville Man Indicted, Charged in Campbell County Overdose Death

CAMPBELL COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Knoxville man on a murder charge in connection to an overdose death.

On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Abraham Zenas Wallace (DOB: 2/22/79) after he was found deceased in the 300 block of Cumberland Overlook Lane in Jacksboro. His cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that DeAnthony Gilmore-Page (DOB: 2/26/91) was one of the individuals responsible for distributing the drugs to him.

In January, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Gilmore-Page with one count of Second Degree Murder. Today, he was taken into custody on those charges and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Sonya Kay Brotherton (DOB: 6/27/86), the victim’s wife, was previously arrested as part of this investigation. Details on that arrest can be found on the TBI Newsroom blog: https://tbinewsroom.com/2023/01/18/campbell-county-woman-indicted-charged-in-husbands-overdose-death/