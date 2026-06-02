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Shelby County Man Arrested by TBI Warrant Team as Part of Memphis Safe Task Force Operation; Indicted on Charges of Firearm and Marijuana Possession

SHELBY COUNTY – An ongoing investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest and indictment of a Shelby County man on drug and firearm charges.

On November 28th, 2025, as part of the Memphis Safe Task Force, a TBI warrant team encountered Latavion Shaw (DOB: 03/09/2003) while searching for another fugitive. During that encounter, agents located marijuana and a handgun in his possession, and he was taken into custody.

On May 19th, a Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Shaw with one count each of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, or Sell.

On May 27th, Shaw was taken into custody by local and federal law enforcement and was subsequently booked into the Shelby County Jail on $100,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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Shelby County Man Arrested by TBI Warrant Team as Part of Memphis Safe Task Force Operation; Indicted on Charges of Firearm and Marijuana Possession

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