Triple And Banyan Announce New Partnership To Accelerate The Growth Of Item-Level Card-Linked Shopping Offers

Banyan’s item-level data capabilities will enable richer reporting and more compelling shopping offers for customers — enhancing Triple’s market-leading offer content and platform controls.”
— David Passavant, Co-Founder, CEO of Triple
PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple, the card-linked offers platform powering the next generation of offers programs for financial institutions and loyalty providers, and Banyan, the leading source for item-level, purchase data capabilities for loyalty and payments solutions, are announcing a new partnership to enhance the precision of shopping offers and reporting on Triple’s platform.
This partnership brings together two firms at the forefront of data-driven loyalty innovation.
For too long, card-linked offers provided through marketing channels have inhibited merchants and financial institutions from achieving their desired outcomes, limiting users to deploying them solely at the merchant level. This limitation has minimized merchant participation and inhibited banks from delivering optimum consumer savings and engagement.
By being able to match transactions down to the item-level with Banyan, Triple will be able to provide its merchant partners enhanced reporting and more targeted offer constructs that transcend current merchant-level limitations. For retailers, this means better revenue attribution (category and item-level) and return on investment, providing them with further incentive to invest in card-linked offer programs. For financial institutions, as merchants can justify increased investment, it will translate into greater cardmember digital engagement and top-of-wallet card spending from more personalized, relevant offers.
“Banyan is excited to partner with Triple to unlock a new generation of card-linked offers, powered by the precision of item-level purchase data. Enabling retailers, banks and loyalty partners to work together to grow revenue while elevating the value to their shared customers is at the core of Banyan’s mission,” said Jehan Luth, Banyan’s Founder and CEO.
Triple, funded by a major US financial institution, has built the most connected and flexible offers program on the market. Triple’s platform enables banks, credit unions and loyalty providers of all sizes to quickly launch innovative offers programs, both card-linked and beyond.
“Banyan’s item-level data capabilities will enable richer reporting and more compelling shopping offers, such as category and exclusion offers. This partnership will be a growth catalyst for customers as they tap into Triple’s market-leading offer content and flexible platform controls.” said David Passavant, Co-Founder, CEO of Triple.
For more information on Triple, visit www.tripleup.com or contact info@tripleup.com.
For more information on Banyan, visit www.banyan.com or contact info@banyan.com
