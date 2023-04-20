Myefski Architects Announces Participation in Exhibition During the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale

Chicago-based firm joins architects and students from across the globe as they present their most ambitious and creative concepts in the field of architecture
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Myefski Architects, an award-winning architecture and design firm, will join the European Cultural Centre in the TIME SPACE EXISTENCE exhibition in parallel with the 18th International Architecture Exhibition at the Venice Biennale. This is the second time the Chicago-based firm will join the group exhibition.
Every two years, the Venice Architecture Biennale brings several of the world’s best-known architects together with new and upcoming talent. The TIME SPACE EXISTENCE exhibit gives visitors a chance to step away from any preconceived notions about their built environment, immersing themselves in a different side of architecture.
The Venice Biennale celebrates the diverse work of many creative disciplines and generations, and Myefski Architects is honoring this concept by showcasing separate works from father-son duo, John and Christopher Myefski. As a team, they represent two different generations of architecture informed by their individual postgraduate studies and professional experiences.
"Our team is thrilled to participate alongside the Venice Biennale for a second time," said John Myefski, Principal of Myefski Architects. "We believe that architecture has the power to inspire, to challenge, and to transform. The two projects we’re showcasing were designed to do just that - to reimagine the traditional journey of transportation, creating a new sense of wonder and excitement for travelers."
American Construct, designed by Christopher Myefski, shatters the American ideal of vacation destinations through a series of road trip rest stops among the weaponized landscape of America's military sites. On the flip side, Vilnius Connect, designed by John Myefski and his talented team, brings life back to the community through an iconic railway station that serves as a gateway to the city while bridging the gap between existing neighborhoods.
"Alongside the many other accomplished exhibitors participating in the Biennale this year, we hope these two projects will open visitors’ eyes to the different methods of architectural design,” said John Myefski. “Vilnius Connect was developed as a solution for an international competition, while American Construct grew out of Christopher’s theoretical studies. Our exhibit aims to shed light on the complexities of architectural design that don’t often reach the public.”
The group show will open on May 20, 2023 and will run until November 26, 2023 at Palazzo Mora, Palazzo Bembo and Giardini della Marinaressa, with press previews and opening events in each location on May 18 and May 19.
Myefski Architects is an award-winning architecture, planning and interior design firm committed to design excellence in all markets. The firm’s design professionals create dynamic spaces through unparalleled care and attention to detail. The team designs seamless layouts for a wide range of clients and project scopes. Creative discussions are a collaborative effort and an essential part of the design approach. Their goal is to improve the way you live, work, play and learn. Myefski Architects is committed to understanding your aesthetic and functional goals to create lasting solutions.
