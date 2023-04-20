hep expands activities in Europe and enters the Polish market by acquiring 100 MW solar portfolio from Nebo Solar

hep acquires 100 MW solar portfolio from Nebo Solar in Poland
hep acquires 100 MW solar portfolio from Nebo Solar in Poland, entering strong solar market. Poland is third largest solar PV market in Europe.
GüGLINGEN, GERMANY, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- German solar company hep announces the successful acquisition of a 100 MW portfolio of solar photovoltaic projects (PV) from project de-veloper Nebo Solar in Poland. With a portfolio of 16 projects located across Poland, hep enters one of the strongest European solar markets.
Nebo Solar, with a pipeline of 1 GW under development in Poland, will complete the development of the projects up to the stage of “Ready to build” through a development service agreement. Osborne Clarke and DNV, leading international legal and technical advisors with presence in Poland, advised hep on this transaction.
Polish solar market with strong potential
Poland is the third largest solar PV market in Europe with 4.9 GW of newly installed ca-pacity in 2022, and one of the fastest growing solar PV markets in Europe with a sup-portive regulatory framework. Due to energy production still being heavily dependent on conventional sources, such as carbon-intensive coal, there is a significant potential and need for renewable energy which will help to decarbonize the energy system in Poland.
The European inter-trade organization SolarPower Europe expects the Polish solar mar-ket to install an additional 17.5 GW until 2026.
European milestone for experienced solar company hep
Since 2008, hep has built a pipeline of over 5 GW in solar projects in the US-American, Canadian, Japanese and German solar markets. „Entering the Polish market is a signifi-cant milestone for us, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to play an active role in the growth of the solar PV sector in Poland”, says Oleksandr Iakhnii, Director M&A at hep.
About hep: driving the energy transition worldwide
Besides covering all parts of the life cycle of a photovoltaic system, hep additionally secures the financing of the projects through its investment division. From the search for a “greenfield” site through the long-term operation of a solar facility, hep offers all products and services which are needed for a successful realization in every phase of a solar project, namely project development, construction, and operation. At the same time, the financial experts at hep design international investments with a range of terms and risk-return profiles.
Responsible investment with hep
hep offers investors an opportunity to invest directly in climate protection funds. Alongside individually tailored solutions for major investors, hep also makes it possible for institutional and private investors to invest in the world's biggest solar markets: the USA, Japan, Germany, Canada and now in Poland. hep’s current investment fund has been designed to comply with Article 9 of the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regu-lation, and its economic activities are consistent with the Taxonomy Regulation. There-by, it meets the highest sustainability requirements on financial products currently ex-istent on the market.
About Nebo Solar
Nebo Solar is a Joint Venture company between KRD Global Group, a European project developer, and ID Energy Group, an international EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company. Specializing in the development of renewable and energy stor-age assets, with a focus on utility-scale projects, Nebo Solar also offers PV plants for commercial and industrial customers combined with energy supply under corporate PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements).
The company's goal is to create projects with high added value by anticipating and con-sidering factors that may influence the construction and operation of each plant. Nebo Solar focuses on the optimal implementation of assets, seeking the best ratio between energy production and operational costs.
With a team of industry specialists who have more than 20 years of experience in re-newables in Poland, Spain, and other European markets, Nebo Solar is well-equipped to handle permitting, including environmental and spatial planning, as well as grid connec-tion matters, construction, and operation of PV assets.
Nebo Solar's advisor for the selling of the 100 MW solar portfolio was dwf, a leading legal firm based in Warsaw with strong expertise in Poland's energy and renewables market.
