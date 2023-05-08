Ideas-Shared Launches Coached Ambition Realisation Platform for Democratised Ambition Realisation

Ideas Shared Ltd Logo Intelligent Collaboration Methodology Released Ideas-Shared Members Homepage

A unique new way for ambitious individuals and organisations to realise ambitions with people you know and those you’ve yet to meet

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideas Shared Ltd, a leading provider of innovative solutions for humanity, is proud to announce the launch of Ideas-Shared, a revolutionary platform for democratised ambition realisation, and collaboration.

Ideas-Shared is a new online platform designed to help all entities and individuals share their ideas and collaborate with others to bring their visions to life. The platform provides a space for people to post their ambitions, receive feedback and support, and find like-minded collaborators to work on projects together.

"We are excited to launch Ideas-Shared, which we believe will change the way people share and collaborate throughout the world," said Bob Thompson, Co-Founder of Ideas-Shared. "We understand the importance of collaboration and the value of democratised ambition realisation, and we have created a platform that will make it easier for people to work together to bring their visions to life."

Ideas-Shared offers a range of features designed to make democratised ambition realisation and collaboration easier and more efficient. Users can create profiles, post their ambitions, ask for help, get help, build teams, as well as plan and execute tasks that deliver desired outcomes, or search for others with similar interests. They can also join groups, participate in discussions, and connect with other members of the Ideas-Shared community.

In addition to its user-friendly design, Ideas-Shared is also highly secure, with advanced privacy and security features to ensure that users' content, ambitions, and personal information remain safe and confidential.

"We believe that Ideas-Shared will become an invaluable resource for individuals, communities, charities, businesses, and governments throughout the globe who want help to realise ambitions," added Bob Thompson. "We are excited to see the platform grow and evolve, and we look forward to working with our users to make it even better."

To learn more about Ideas-Shared and to sign up for a free account, please visit https://ideas-shared.com.

