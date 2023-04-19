Lois Lund Continues to Amuse Children Through the Written Word

Learning Is Grand is a colorful collection of poetry and stories where children learn that life is always more fun when they focus on faith, love, and happiness. The poems, simple yet sweet, exhibit lessons that appeal to children in the most profound way.
The author grew up in a small town in Indiana, earned an Associate's degree in Arts from Valencia Community College, and served in the United States Navy. She and her husband have a daughter and live in Orlando, Florida, where she enjoys playing the trumpet in church.
Lund is passionate about entertaining young children with rhyming poetry and stories that encourage reading and imaginative play, and delivers her craft in Learning Is Grand, available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
