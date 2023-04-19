phoenixNAP Deploys Crown Castle IP Transit at its Flagship Data Center in Phoenix

phoenixNAP adds Crown Castle to its fiber-rich carrier hotel to further improve their clients' connectivity options

phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service technology solutions, announced today that Crown Castle, the nation's largest provider of shared communications infrastructure, has established a Point of Presence (PoP) at its data center in Phoenix, Arizona. This new deployment further broadens carrier options for phoenixNAP's clients and provides a new, strategic interconnectivity point for Crown Castle.

Crown Castle delivers wireless, fiber, and added fiber solutions out of over 900 connected data centers, PoPs, and Central Offices (COs) to facilitate high-bandwidth connectivity to key business customers, including carrier hotels, data centers, and content providers. With over 85,000 route miles of fiber, Crown Castle's network is now accessible from phoenixNAP's carrier-neutral Meet-Me-Rooms. This allows organizations to affordably expand their presence and leverage reliable, high-speed network resources from an enterprise-grade data center environment.

"We're excited to have introduced Crown Castle into our carrier-neutral data center to deliver additional connectivity options for our clients and tenants," said Ron Cadwell, CEO and Founder at phoenixNAP. "This will enable organizations and governments of all types and sizes to cost-effectively boost their data transfer speed and throughput with increased redundancy. Furthermore, it will provide businesses with direct access to Crown Castle's state-of-the-art, 5G-ready data-intensive technologies straight from our flagship facility."

phoenixNAP's data center is an AZRamp, SOC 1, SOC 2, and PCI DSS-certified facility providing maximum levels of security and redundancy for latency and compliance-sensitive workloads. The services available out of the facility include colocation, hardware leasing, API-driven dedicated servers, and secure-by-design cloud solutions, as well as industry-leading backup and DR options. Located near major domestic and international fiber routes, the facility is a part of the company's global network of 18 data centers and PoPs.

phoenixNAP's Phoenix data center location is equipped with 2 dedicated, carrier-neutral Meet-Me-Rooms which are home to over 40 network, bandwidth, and telecom carriers. As companies such as Crown Castle continue choosing phoenixNAP for their strategic PoP deployments, the facility keeps growing its total network capacity. At the same time, it offers its tenants advanced connectivity options and full neutrality when it comes to choosing on-net carriers.

"phoenixNAP's proven track record and enterprise-grade data center architecture are the main reasons for selecting their Phoenix data center as our Point of Presence. Crown Castle's presence in the facility will expand connectivity possibilities for both Arizona-based organizations and those looking to expand their U.S. business," said Shawn Graham, Fiber Sales Managing Director at Crown Castle. "By adding services to phoenixNAP's data center, we are expanding our footprint in the western U.S., specifically in Arizona's biggest interconnectivity hub. This partnership ensures best-in-class data transfer speeds with maximum security and minimal chances of service disruptions."

About phoenixNAP

phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing, and colocation options are built to meet ever-evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, a DDoS-protected global network, and hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation. Visit http://www.phoenixnap.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube for more information.

phoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.

