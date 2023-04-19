Chiropractor in Las Vegas Announces A New Car Accident Whiplash Treatment Clinic In Northwest

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Nevada Chiropractic, a leading provider of chiropractic care in the Las Vegas area, is excited to announce the opening of a new car accident treatment clinic at 7280 W. Azure Dr Suite 130 Las Vegas, NV 89130. This new clinic is dedicated to providing expert care to those who have been injured in car accidents.
Car accidents can cause a variety of injuries, including whiplash, neck and back pain, and headaches. At Southern Nevada Chiropractic, our team of experienced chiropractors specialize in treating these types of injuries, and we are committed to helping patients achieve a full recovery.
"Our new car accident treatment clinic is designed to provide our patients with the highest level of care possible," said Dr. Michael Reiss, founder of Southern Nevada Chiropractic. "We understand how stressful it can be to deal with the aftermath of a car accident, which is why we are dedicated to making the recovery process as smooth and easy as possible for our patients."
In addition to expert chiropractic care, the new clinic offers a range of services designed to help patients recover from car accident injuries. These services include massage therapy, physical therapy, and rehabilitation exercises.
If you have been injured in a car accident, don't wait to seek treatment. Contact Southern Nevada Chiropractic today to schedule a same day appointment at our new location. Our team is dedicated to helping you Feel Better Faster after a whiplash injury.
Southern Nevada Chiropractic's new North West clinic is now open and accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call (702) 688-8540 or visit their website at www.LasVegasCarAccidentTreatment.com.
