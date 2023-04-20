Aavgo’s 360 Platform now integrated with Visual Matrix PMS for seamless guest experience

Experience the Future with Aavgo's Smart Reception and Visual Matrix PMS Integration

Visual Matrix and Aavgo are proud to announce their partnership, bringing cutting-edge technology solutions to hotels across the globe.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Visual Matrix and Aavgo are proud to announce their partnership, bringing cutting-edge technology solutions to hotels across the globe. Aavgo’s innovative digitized hotel products, including a Virtual Front Desk Complete Solution, Staff Operations Platform, and Guest Experience App, are now integrated with Visual Matrix’s Property Management System (PMS) software. This integration streamlines hotel operations and enhances the guest experience with personalized attention and seamless service.

The Virtual Front Desk Solution, one of Aavgo’s standout products, is a freestanding kiosk with an on-screen live agent that guides guests through every front desk procedure. With this solution, hotel guests can check-in and out, make walk-in reservations, pay with a card or cash, get their keys (RFID and mobile), extend their stay, make requests, and ask questions – all without waiting in line at a busy front desk. Aavgo’s virtual front desk also includes agents who answer incoming calls to the hotel, book reservations over the phone, and run night audits.

This collaboration provides Visual Matrix’s PMS users with easy access to Aavgo’s virtual front desk solution, which saves labor costs, increases operational efficiency, and improves staff satisfaction. The benefits to hoteliers are clear, as Hiten Suraj, StayCal Hospitality President & CEO, explained: “By implementing Aavgo’s virtual front desk solution in our hotel, we have not only streamlined our operations and increased efficiency, but we have also received glowing feedback from guests who appreciate the personalized attention and seamless experience it provides.”

About Visual Matrix

More than 3,000 properties in 30+ countries worldwide choose the Visual Matrix Hospitality Operating Platform to optimize hotel operations and serve guests from reservation to return stay. Our system includes a game-changing PMS and MOP Housekeeping and Maintenance Application. Our PMS offers powerful features and key integrations that are easy to use, like revenue management with automated rate/discount tiering, a fully integrated channel manager, and a mobile app for tracking performance on the go. MOP automates routine tasks and streamlines communication to keep the front desk, housekeeping, and maintenance staff focused on guests. It also includes a built-in panic button as an Emergency Safety Device (ESD) to help keep hotel staff from harm. For more information, visit visualmatrix.com.

About Aavgo: Aavgo is revolutionizing the hospitality industry with its cloud-based SaaS technology solutions that directly impact a hotel’s overall efficiency of operations, customer experience, and profitability. Their exclusive Virtual Front Desk and Smart Platform products offer comprehensive contactless technologies from check-in to checkout that execute all human operations, saving hotel costs while improving customer service. With a reputation for personalized technology, Aavgo supports clients throughout the United States and Canada from its headquarters in San Mateo, California.

