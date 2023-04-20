Stirling Launches New Premium CBD Lotions to Support Athletes and Busy Professionals

Athletes Use CBD Lotions for a Great Workout Business Professionals Use CBD Lotion to Reduce Muscle Tightness Stirling Lotion Pump Sports CBD Oil

Stirling Launches a New Line of CBD Lotions to Help Athletes and Busy Professionals Recover After a Long Workday or a Rigorous Workout.

We believe that everyone should have access to the benefits of CBD, and our new lotions are an excellent way to experience those benefits.” — Joe Kryzsak

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stirling, a leading provider of premium CBD products, has launched a new line of CBD lotions specifically designed to help athletes and busy professionals recover after a long day of work or a rigorous workout.

Stirling's new CBD Lotion is infused with premium CBD oil carefully extracted from organic, non-GMO hemp plants. This ensures that every lotion is packed with the full range of beneficial compounds in hemp, including aloe vera, capsaicin, vitamin E, and cannabinoids like CBD.

In addition to its new line of CBD lotions, Stirling offers a wide range of premium CBD products, including tinctures, gummies, capsules, and topicals. Their products are made with high-quality, organic, non-GMO hemp plants and are rigorously tested to ensure their safety and effectiveness.

Stirling's new CBD lotions come in three unique formulations to support post-workout recovery and soothe sore muscles.

The CBD muscle lotion is perfect for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking for a natural way to soothe sore muscles and recover faster. The all-natural hemp extract provides pain relief, while the aloe vera helps soothe the muscles and provides a cooling sensation after application.

The Athlete's CBD Muscle Gel formulation is ideal for pre and post-workout sessions. The warm and icy effect helps to warm up and loosen tight muscles, while the camphor and eucalyptus provide a cooling and warming effect for faster recovery. The Muscle Gel formulation is also great for those who suffer from chronic pain or muscle tension.

For those who prefer a more subtle experience, the Lavender CBD lotion formulation is perfect for relaxing after a long day at work. The lavender ingredient can help muscles relax, while Stirling's CBD hemp extract can relieve pain. The lavender CBD lotion is suitable for professionals who have had a long day at work and need to relax, allowing for a better night's rest.

"We are thrilled to be launching our new line of CBD lotions, specifically designed to help athletes and busy professionals recover faster and feel better," said Joe Kryzsak, CEO of Stirling. "We believe that everyone should have access to the benefits of CBD, and our new lotions are an excellent way to experience those benefits."

Stirling is committed to quality and transparency; their new CBD lotions are no exception. The lotions are rigorously tested to ensure their safety and effectiveness, with third-party lab results readily available on their website. Stirling is dedicated to educating their customers about the benefits of CBD, providing detailed information about CBD and its potential health benefits on their website.

Stirling's new CBD lotions are a welcome addition to the company's impressive collection of premium CBD products. With a focus on post-workout recovery and daily relaxation, the lotions are carefully formulated to provide targeted relief and support. Whether you're an athlete, a busy professional, or simply looking to soothe sore muscles, Stirling's new CBD lotions are the perfect addition to your daily routine.

For more information about Stirling's new CBD lotions, visit their website at www.stirlingcbd.com.