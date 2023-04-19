Latest News: Library of Congress Webinar to Present Advances in Microbiome Research

There were 2,285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,107 in the last 365 days.
The Library of Congress Health Services Division and Science, Technology and Business Division will host a webinar on Thursday, April 27, to discuss advances in microbiome research and the potential and promise of microbiome-based medicine in the era of precision management. Eugene B. Chang, an award-winning professor of medicine at the University of Chicago, will discuss the challenges, limitations and promises of microbiome research, at a time of important discoveries about how microbiomes can affect human diseases and treatments.
Library of Congress Webinar to Present Advances in Microbiome Research.
You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.