Latest News: Library of Congress Webinar to Present Advances in Microbiome Research

The Library of Congress Health Services Division and Science, Technology and Business Division will host a webinar on Thursday, April 27, to discuss advances in microbiome research and the potential and promise of microbiome-based medicine in the era of precision management. Eugene B. Chang, an award-winning professor of medicine at the University of Chicago, will discuss the challenges, limitations and promises of microbiome research, at a time of important discoveries about how microbiomes can affect human diseases and treatments.

