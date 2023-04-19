SensorView Entering U.S. Marketplace, Opening North America HQ in Denver

Selected to Present Innovative Technology Products at the Cities Summit of America
We are excited to be expanding our technology solutions into the United States marketplace from our new Denver HQ. The marketplace is ready for SensorView, and we are excited about the future.”
— Sabahattin (Sebi) Karakus
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SensorView, a provider of creative and competitive solutions in next-generation 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) mobile communications through the convergence of differentiated materials and design technologies, announced the opening of its new North American headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Establishing the North American headquarters will create local jobs with a local research and development team charged with developing customized products for SensorView clients and partners.
The company will be entering the U.S. marketplace to provide its high-performance microwave cables, mmWave antennas, ultra-miniaturized interconnectors, and RF design solutions for the 5G infrastructure, wireless devices, automotive, aerospace & defense, and test & measurement sectors.
Concurrent with opening its U.S. facilities and marketplace entry, SensorView was selected in a highly competitive review process to be an exhibitor at the Cities Summit of America, promoted by Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in Denver, Colorado April 26-28. SensorView will be showcasing its innovative 5g transparent antenna and new security vein technology at the event.
“We are excited to be expanding our technology solutions into the United States marketplace, especially in the Denver area,” stated Sabahattin (Sebi) Karakus, SensorView's North American Sales Director. “SensorView’s cables, connectors, antennas, and vein technology are winning awards and leading the market.”
SensorView won an Innovation Award at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show. It plans to display its advanced in-building transparent 5G antenna and new vein technology that is more accurate than fingerprint and eye technology at the Cities Summit of America.
“Our transparent antennas can be integrated into any signage, such as exit or restroom signs, and use almost 60% less non-recyclable material than traditional antennas,” Sabahattin said. “Our new vein technology uses non-intrusive infra-red light that is less subject to manipulation and disruption because of environmental conditions and changes due to aging.”
“The U.S. marketplace is ready for these solutions, and we are excited about our future as we expand,” Sabahattin continued.
Founded in South Korea, SensorView, a top 5g company, is increasing its presence in the United States’ commercial, defense, and aerospace markets.
Sumihiro Investments, LLC is acting as SensorView’s global strategic advisor. “Bringing in new technology to advance U.S. competitiveness and increase foreign direct investment is an important mandate of Sumihiro Investments,” says its founder, Gary Sumihiro.
###
About SensorView
SensorView was established in 2015 and operates in the verticals of cables, antennas, connectors, testing devices, and materials, all critical components in the 5g commercial, defense, and aerospace industries.
SensorView’s innovative technologies are trusted by global 5G leaders. Its technologies are based on the union of low-loss materials and competitive designs, improving system performance through unique R&D resources and IoT-based manufacturing facilities. In 2019, the Korean Ministry recognized SensorView as one of the country’s most innovative 5G companies.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.