Vinyl Art of Plymouth, Minnesota Celebrates Earth Day 2023 - Announces New Sustainable Vinyl Packaging Material

AdVantageVinyl is a breakthrough product in the packaging industry that is fully recyclable and biodegradable. The material offers all the benefits of traditional vinyl packaging, such as durability and clarity, while also being environmentally friendly.
" AdVantageVinyl is a game-changer in the packaging industry," said Vinyl Art President, Tim Hitchings. "We're excited to offer our customers a sustainable packaging solution that not only protects their products but also helps reduce waste and carbon footprint."
Vinyl Art has long been committed to sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of its products. AdVantageVinyl is the latest addition to its eco-friendly product line, which also includes recyclable PolyPropylene (PP) products as well. "As a company, we recognize the importance of taking responsibility for our impact on the planet," said Hitchings. "We're proud to be a leader in sustainable packaging and are constantly looking for ways to improve our environmental performance."
Independent laboratory tests for two of the most popular AdVantageVinyl products show that adhesive-backed (6 mil) vinyl will degrade up to 38.5% in just 286 days once it has reached a landfill. Non-adhesive-backed (8 mil) vinyl will start to degrade up to 32.1% in just over a year once it has reached a landfill.
AdVantageVinyl is available in a range of sizes and can be customized with a variety of printing options. The material is ideal for a wide range of industries, including retail point-of-sale, consumer electronics, promotional goods, printing, healthcare and education.
Vinyl Art invites its customers and industry partners to join the company in celebrating Earth Day 2023 by choosing AdVantageVinyl for their packaging needs. Together, we can make a difference and create a more sustainable future.
About Vinyl Art
Vinyl Art is a leading manufacturer of custom packaging solutions for a wide range of industries. The company has been committed to sustainability for over forty years and offers a range of eco-friendly packaging materials. Vinyl Art is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.
