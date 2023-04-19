Lois Lund Writes Inspirational Book, “Faith in Action”

Scriptures of the Bible amplified by stories of life
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lois Lund, a woman who has struggled with a disability, writes Faith in Action, an inspirational collection of stories from her life, her family, and the Bible.
Lois was born into a busy family—her four brothers were always doing something; her mother encouraged her to play the trumpet, and she loved going to church whenever she played a solo; she went to music camp two years in a row and has a two-year college education. Her mother went to a teacher’s college, so she learned pretty good English.
Lois has been fortunate to have what she needed at home and now stays at home and writes. She has always been passionate about writing and helping others. The author hopes that readers will find her book Faith in Action interesting and see some benefits to them.
The stories in Faith in Action are from parts of Lois’ life that she has treasured, especially with her relatives whom she didn’t know because they lived so far away. The book also includes stories from the Bible that are scriptures passed down from one or two thousand years ago.
Lois Lund hopes readers will read the Biblical stories thoughtfully and see how important this book is to her. She wants readers to know that even in times of difficulty, He is in our lives, and without Him, we would not live.
Faith in Action is available on Amazon and other major online bookstore resellers.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
