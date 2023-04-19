Moonlabs Releases Combat Early-Access for the free to play Web3 RPG, Devikins

You can choose to follow Devikins story mode or jump on the PvP.
Players will be able to get a taste for the arena and see what the future holds for Devikins’ highly anticipated combat system.
BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MoonLabs Studios, a decentralized indie game studio created by veterans of the games industry, is releasing its Early-Access Release for Devikins, where everyone will be able to participate in exciting PvP and PvE battles. Starting on the 19 of April players will be able to jump in and enjoy kitting out their adult Devikin with all manner of skills, equipment, and weapons – and from there battle against monsters or even other players.
Devikins is an ever-expanding world with a player-first design focus that takes place in a chaotic world known as the Void. Each playable character in Devikins is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), which means that each player is the sole owner of a wholly unique playable character in both the Devikins universe and the real world. In addition to that, players can keep their collection of characters fresh and aim for the strongest, most competitive roster possible via the breeding system.
Players can expect fun, yet challenging turn based combat as part of this early-access release, playing off classic JRPG mechanics with Devikins’ own, special twist. This ensures that everything fits the game’s theme on top of allowing for deep, strategic team building.
Sergio Nunes, CEO of Moonlabs Studios explains the importance of this Early-Access release: "We want to make sure that we are delivering the best experience possible, so players can see what we’ve accomplished so far – and we can use the feedback given to us by our community to improve the game even further, helping us on the development side as we finalize the 2.0 launch."
When creating a new account or returning to Devikins users will receive four Dummykin, four Replica Weapons, sixteen pieces of Replica Equipment, and six Account-Bound Skills. With this, all users will have everything they need to experience the Early Access and the Combat System.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Felipe Consentino
Moonlabs Studio
felipe@moonlabs.com