Jack Ream Highlights Cultural Christianity in New Book

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christianity is the most widely practiced religion in the world, having almost one-third of the world’s population as its followers. It is based on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Being approximately 2,000 years old, this biggest religious group has evolved and its subdivisions exponentially grew as well.
Jack Ream, a layperson and retired superintendent of a manufacturing plant, compiled in his book Signs: Living a God-Directed Life a twenty-year worth of his spiritual reflections on the problems faced by the Christian Church and the meaning of living a Christian life according to God’s will. Here, he writes his opinion and experiences about the various types of poverty in the U.S., about the Christian church, and what the church should be doing about that poverty.
In his book, Ream walks us through how the evolutions in Christianity paved the way for cultures such as conventional wisdom to emerge. These generally accepted beliefs which were roughly taken from that of the Christian Church, in his opinion, don't follow any doctrine of the church completely.
An excerpt from his book states, “I don't think the church, as an institution, has ever understood God. It is so convinced that it knows God that it refuses to change some of its very questionable doctrines.”
As a result of this orthodoxy, “Cultural Christianity” came into being—the tendency of superficially claiming to be a follower of Christ but whose lifestyle does not truly match what they profess.
In this timely piece, Ream challenges the readers to think for themselves and to think critically as well. Read an excerpt from Signs: Living a God-Directed Life and discover more books from the author’s website at jackreamauthor.com.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
