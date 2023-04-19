SAMURAI STORE brought a samurai warrior helmet to MLB team Los Angeles Angels Homerun Cerebration 2023

The 1st Samurai kabuto helmet used for Los Angeles Angels's homerun cerebration 2023
TOKYO, JAPAN, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SAMURAI STORE (Yokohama, Japan) proudly brought one of our Kabuto samurai warrior helmets to the Major League Baseball team Los Angeles Angels, for their new homerun celebration prop! The kabuto was unveiled by Mike Trout's two-run homer at the first homestand on April 7th. Shohei Ohtani first worn it after he hit his 3rd home run at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 9th
This life-size samurai Kabuto helmet is modeled after the battle armor worn by warriors during the increasingly turbulent times of the 1300-1500’s. It is brought back to life by our skilled artisans, who meticulously shape each piece by hand. The helmet is comprised of 18 separate iron plates, each with its own specific proportions. When joined, they result in the perfectly formed Kabuto helmet seen here. The Kabuto is finished with a pair of brass Kuwagata header board, and a handcrafted remarkable wooden Shihi lion on the center of the head.
SAMURAI STORE, Inc. was founded in 2001 in Tokyo Japan to distribute superior suits of samurai armor internationally and is owned and operated by Tosh Kirita. Now the company Samurai Store, Inc. is the center of the quality Japanese samurai armor market. We are happy to offer all customers on the earth authentic Japanese samurai armors and reproductions of historical samurai items for movies, dramas, museums, personal displays, martial arts practices, and so forth…
