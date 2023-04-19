Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,419 in the last 365 days.

SAMURAI STORE brought a samurai warrior helmet to MLB team Los Angeles Angels Homerun Cerebration 2023

The 1st Samurai kabuto helmet used for Los Angeles Angels's homerun cerebration 2023

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SAMURAI STORE (Yokohama, Japan) proudly brought one of our Kabuto samurai warrior helmets to the Major League Baseball team Los Angeles Angels, for their new homerun celebration prop! The kabuto was unveiled by Mike Trout's two-run homer at the first homestand on April 7th. Shohei Ohtani first worn it after he hit his 3rd home run at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 9th

This life-size samurai Kabuto helmet is modeled after the battle armor worn by warriors during the increasingly turbulent times of the 1300-1500’s. It is brought back to life by our skilled artisans, who meticulously shape each piece by hand. The helmet is comprised of 18 separate iron plates, each with its own specific proportions. When joined, they result in the perfectly formed Kabuto helmet seen here. The Kabuto is finished with a pair of brass Kuwagata header board, and a handcrafted remarkable wooden Shihi lion on the center of the head.

SAMURAI STORE, Inc. was founded in 2001 in Tokyo Japan to distribute superior suits of samurai armor internationally and is owned and operated by Tosh Kirita. Now the company Samurai Store, Inc. is the center of the quality Japanese samurai armor market. We are happy to offer all customers on the earth authentic Japanese samurai armors and reproductions of historical samurai items for movies, dramas, museums, personal displays, martial arts practices, and so forth…

Tosh Kirita
SAMURAI STORE, INC.
info@samurai-store.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

SAMURAI STORE brought a samurai warrior helmet to MLB team Los Angeles Angels Homerun Cerebration 2023

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more