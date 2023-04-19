Nonagon Receives FDA Clearance for Over-the-Counter Remote Examination Platform, Making Healthcare More Accessible

The N9+ a remote care device powers nine medical exams from smartphone to physician
Nonagon Care Kit
Nonagon Care at Hand
Nonagon Enables Clinical-Grade Remote Examinations for Heart, Lungs, Abdomen, and More, Potentially Improving Health Outcomes and Reducing Hospital Visits
CAESAREA, ISRAEL, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonagon, a fast-growing medical device company based in Israel and the US, has received FDA clearance to sell its N9+ device as an over-the-counter product, making remote patient examinations more accessible than ever. The Nonagon N9+ device allows for clinical-grade remote examinations of various health parameters, including the heart, lungs, abdomen, oxygen saturation, ears, mouth/throat, skin, and body temperature, and automatically documents and shares exam results with physicians via telehealth, potentially contributing to better patient care and outcomes.
"We are thrilled to receive FDA clearance for the Nonagon N9+ device, which brings us one step closer to our mission of making remote digital medicine clinically reliable and accessible to the community," said Alon Natanson, CEO of Nonagon. "This clearance allows us to offer a cutting-edge solution that empowers patients to proactively manage their health and enhances the capabilities of healthcare providers to remotely monitor and diagnose patients."
The Nonagon N9+ device will soon be available on the company's website in June, with plans to launch it in broader distribution shortly thereafter.
With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, the Nonagon N9+ device is poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry by reducing unnecessary in-person visits and possibly improving health outcomes. The device has the potential to greatly benefit patients.
