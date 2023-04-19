J'EVAR Leads the Fine Jewelry Industry with AI (Artificial Intelligence) Technology for Carbon Neutral Diamond Jewelry

We are proud to be leading the way in the fine jewelry industry by utilizing AI technology in our product design for sustainable and beautiful lab-grown diamonds.”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- J'evar, a fine jewelry brand dedicated to sustainable elegance and influenced by art and architecture, is setting a new standard in the diamond industry by utilizing AI technology in their product design. J’evar is the first major player to leverage Artificial Intelligence technology augmented with new proprietary parametric tools developed by J'evar for designing unique, sustainable, and beautiful lab-grown diamond jewelry. Inspired by AI created style variations Jevar’s proprietary parametric technology then optimizes the design process, improving efficiency and speed, and reducing the time and costs associated with traditional design methods. The AI-powered tools can analyze past customer data to predict future trends and create designs that are tailored to specific audiences, ensuring that the designs are both unique and on-trend.
With a focus on sustainable and ethical behavior, J'evar uses carbon neutral lab-grown diamonds exclusively which offer a more environmentally friendly product compared to their earth mined counterparts. J'evar's commitment to environmental stewardship extends to their use of recycled metals, carbon neutral shipping processes, and powering their digital store with renewable energy.
The brand's superior cutting expertise, provided by the House of ALTR, delivers unrivaled beauty, scintillation, and refraction, making their lab-grown diamonds sparkle with a ferocity that exceeds most diamonds. J'evar exclusively uses Carbon Neutral Type IIa diamonds, the purest type on Earth, with a color range between D-G and clarity ranging from VVS-VS. Each diamond has the same crystal characteristics as the legendary Golconda Diamonds. From a Sliver of a diamond seed to a stunningly designed Jewel, each J’evar Created Diamond is both scientific marvel and object d’art. Jevar is transparent about its growing process and educates the consumer through the world’s first authentic diamond growing film produced at the ALTR facility. This means that the quality of a J'evar diamond, as defined by the combination of the diamond type, color and clarity, is higher than the minimum of most fine jewelry luxury brands. J’evar focuses on design, quality, and sustainability as its key pillars.
"We are proud to be leading the way in the fine jewelry industry by utilizing AI technology in our product design for sustainable and beautiful lab-grown diamonds," said Amish Shah, Founder of J'evar. "Our commitment to social and ethical behavior and environmental stewardship extends to every step of our production, design and operating processes, and we believe that our use of technology will help us create desirable jewelry never seen before with precision and efficiency."
J'evar's Collections, including the Beating Hearts Collection, Lotus Petals Collection, and Elements, feature Diamond Necklaces and Pendants, Diamond Bracelets, and Diamond Earrings. Visit www.jevar.co to learn more and shop for sustainable and beautiful lab-grown diamond fine jewelry.
About J'evar: Diamonds Made Not Born. Influenced by art and architecture, J'EVAR is a luxury fine jewelry brand known for artisanal craftsmanship, innovative designs, and exceptional gem quality. Grown with renewable energy by harnessing solar power, sourced exclusively from the House of ALTR, J'evar uses the finest Type IIa Lab Grown diamonds that refract light with unmatched beauty and luminosity. As a purpose-driven brand, Jevar is committed to sustainability, using recycled metals and carbon neutral practices, in compliance with GHG (Green House Gas) Protocol Scope 1 and 2. Celebrating heritage and pushing the boundaries of creativity, J'evar is melding the traditional and the contemporary, with obsessive attention to details, designing fine luxury jewelry that elevates creativity to unsurpassed heights where there is no compromise between sustainability and beauty. Inspired by India's jewelry making heritage. Incubated with New York's glamor and energy, J'evar makes Jewelry with a Conscience.
