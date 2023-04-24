Tresorit Wins the Global InfoSec Awards at the RSA & Publishes its roadmap for 2023 with Focus on User-Centric Security

Tresorit, leading the Swiss-Hungarian end-to-end encrypted ("e2ee") cloud collaboration specialist

Tresorit snags the Next Gen Zero Trust Award at the Global InfoSec Awards at RSA while revealing plans for 3 main innovations within their existing products.

ZURICH, CA, SWITZERLAND, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tresorit, the leading Swiss-Hungarian end-to-end encrypted ("e2ee") cloud collaboration specialist and subsidiary of Swiss Post today is pleased to announce that they have won the Next Gen Zero Trust Award by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine at the RSA Conference 2023.

"We're thrilled to receive this prestigious award, recognizing our commitment to provide the best data security solutions with a combination of encryption, highest usability, and a Zero Knowledge approach. This award reinforces our dedication to empower businesses and individuals to protect their confidential information in today's digital age. We'll continue to innovate and improve our products to deliver a seamless user experience while never compromising on security" said Rodrigo Nieto, Senior Sales Manager for the Americas at Tresorit.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Tresorit is absolutely worthy of this Zero Trust award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Along with winning the prestigious award, Tresorit has also published a roadmap with the most important strategic milestones for 2023. At the heart of the planned innovations is a user-centric approach that will be reflected in all the products and services to be developed. The planned innovations within the Tresorit solution are expected to be published later this year. It is planning three main innovations within existing products. The roadmap includes the following:

- Greater convenience for users

To make it even easier to use Tresorit in day-to-day operations, Tresorit is planning to release “Tresorit for Microsoft” later this year. This will provide native integration of the application in a variety of Microsoft solutions, such as Office 365 and Teams, so it will act as an invisible layer of security.

- Greater flexibility for tailored usage

To ensure that Tresorit is tailored to the individual needs of customers, Tresorit is working this year on launching a new product package for secure communication. In future, it will be possible to put together the secure features of Tresorit such as email encryption, secure data storage and e-signatures as a modular package.

- Greater security for sensitive data and documents

To further improve the security of emails and documents, Tresorit is planning additional features for its existing solutions. In the coming months, the qualified e-signature feature will be available throughout Europe and will be in addition to the simple e-signature already in use.

For details of the product enhancements made in the past year as well as all the current features of Tresorit please visit https://tresorit.com/

About Tresorit

Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted productivity solution for ultra-secure collaboration including. managing, storing, syncing, and transferring files. More than 10,000 businesses use Tresorit to protect their confidential data and securely share information. Since July 2021, Tresorit’s majority shareholder is the Swiss Post. Learn more at https://tresorit.com/ or contact Sonia Awan – PR for Tresorit at soniaawanpr@gmail.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

