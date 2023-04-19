Social and Emotional Learning Market Size to Reach US$ 9.4 Billion 2023-2028

Social and Emotional Learning Market Report 2023 To 2028

The global social and emotional learning market size reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.83% during 2023-2028.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Social and Emotional Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global social and emotional learning market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.83% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

Social and emotional learning (SEL) is an innovative teaching approach that fosters the holistic development of a child by enhancing their skills, knowledge, and attitudes. It helps individuals understand and regulate their emotions, improve focus, boost productivity, set and achieve positive goals, develop empathy, establish positive relationships, and make responsible decisions. It also enhances academic performance, encourages cognitive, social, and emotional well-being, and promotes overall success in individuals from pre-kindergarten to high school classrooms. As a result, SEL finds extensive applications in classrooms to support the overall well-being and success of students across the globe.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/social-emotional-learning-market/requestsample

Social and Emotional Learning Market Trends and Drivers:

The global social and emotional learning market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness about its benefits. Moreover, the rising prevalence of depression and anxiety among employees due to intense competition in the workplace has augmented the demand for social and emotional learning. Additionally, the increasing focus on the health and safety of employees has catalyzed market growth. Besides, the rising investments by private and public firms to improve the education infrastructure is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing incorporation of social and emotional learning methods in academics owing to the surging need to develop non-cognitive skills in children is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including the introduction of virtual learning platforms, the integration of advanced technologies, and rapid urbanization and digitization, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Social and Emotional Learning Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Aperture Education LLC

BASE Education

Committee for Children

Emotional ABCs

EVERFI Inc. (Vector Solutions)

Everyday Speech

Evolution Labs (Navigate360)

Kickboard Inc.

Nearpod

Panorama Education

Peekapak

Purpose Prep Inc.

Rethink Ed

The Social Express Inc.

The report has segmented the market based on component, type and end user.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Type:

Web-based

Application

Breakup by End User:

Pre-K

Elementary School

Middle and High School

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3F0S2i3

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Trending Reports:

Data Wrangling Market Report- https://bit.ly/2Vkgbip

Security Testing Market Report- https://bit.ly/3jaDGU9

Insurance Analytics Market Report- https://bit.ly/3dlRaZp

Smart Stadium Market Report- https://bit.ly/3BdnCHg

Managed Print Services Market Report- https://bit.ly/3BbPA6k

Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Report- https://bit.ly/3o1eqSE

Generative design Market Report- https://bit.ly/3lIXe30

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.