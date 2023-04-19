HR Certified LLC Associate HR Masterclass First To Prepare for HRCI aPHR & SHRM

The mark of completion and bridging you from where you are to where you want to go.
We are proud to be the sole provider of our type to be apart of the Forbes Coaches Council. We take our role seriously.
Picture of the Anthony P. Howard, Founder & CEO of HR Certified, LLC
HR Certified LLC releases information on how its Virtual 7 Week Associate HR Masterclass service will be a game changer for diverse talent to enter HR.
Pass/Fail is playing checkers while a measuring ROI is chess and we know the right moves to make.”
— Anthony P. Howard
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier today, HR Certified LLC, a member of the Forbes Coaches Council, announced its Virtual 7 Week Associate HR Masterclass service, set to start on May 7, 2023. For anyone looking to enter or upskill in Human Resources, this new development will be worth paying attention to, as it's set to shake things up with the ability to earn the HR Certification Institute (HRCI) aPHR designation and for those with HR exposure the SHRM-CP designation.
Currently, with even a passing glance, a person will notice how everyone likes to brag about their exam pass rates. The Founder & CEO of HR Certified LLC, Anthony P. Howard (AKA #datHRguy), makes a point of saying "A class focused on pass rates is checkers while measuring ROI is chess".
Anthony P. Howard (AKA #datHRguy) continues... "Where you'll always see our competitors doing the same old thing, we will provide you with a white-glove approach that not only will ensure you pass the exam but also equips you with opportunities to build your professional brand through networking opportunities, coaching, and access to our exclusive online community with not one but two dedicated resources -an experienced certified HR facilitator and a professional coach. To increase diversity in the HR industry, the common barriers to entry and growth in this space must be broken down. Earning a certification alone will not be enough. Ultimately this is going to be a huge benefit to our customers because it will give them something nobody else has as a standard, which is the ability to unlock their full potential through the power of certification, networking, professional coaching, and community."
Currently, the closest thing to HR Certified LLC's Virtual 7 Week Associate HR Masterclass service is a service that simply lacks the level of personalization and experience that is brought to the table, but HR Certified LLC improved on this by creating an exclusive community experience for aspiring and current HR professionals to support, encourage and elevate one another where it is safe to fail forward. This alone is predicted to make HR Certified LLC's Virtual 7 Week Associate HR Masterclass service more popular with customers in those looking to enter or that are new in the Human Resources space, quickly.
Once again, the Virtual 7 Week Associate HR Masterclass service is set to launch on May 7, 2023. To find out more, the place to visit is https://gethrcertified.com/
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
832814354 Howard
HR Certified, Inc.
+ +1 3122623872
email us here