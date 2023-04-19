ST Robotics Collaborative Robot Safety for 2023

Safety First! ST Robotics New Safety Software for their R12 Collaborative Robots.
Collaborative Robotics
is where it is supposedly safe for a person to work with and in close proximity to a robot arm. However this is illusionary.
Risks always should be assessed.
IMAGE 1 Robot and Frank
Whatever robot you have there is one law that can never be broken:
Newtons First Law
states an object will not change its motion unless a force acts on it. In the robot case the force is the reaction force from whatever the robot hits, be it solid or human.
For a collaborative robot as soon as an impact is detected the robot stops but it can not stop dead. The kinetic energy must be absorbed by the object being impacted even when that inertia is being arrested by the system controlling the robot.
When an ST robot hits a stationary object the motors come out of synchronism and the robot stops with an error on the screen. All further motion is canceled. However it still can't stop dead. No robot can.
Example impact forces compared
Model Impact force
Leading brand cobot 1460N
R12 60N
How we measure impact forces
We make the assumption that the human arm is not able to be bumped out of the way but may be hypothetically jammed against a solid surface, for example between robot and bench.
Energy recovery
ST has developed a software strategy as an optional extra safety feature. An ST robot won't just stop on impact but will back away in the exact opposite direction from the collision, partly meeting the PFL (power and force limiting) requirement of ISO 10218.
IMAGE 2 Ouch!
About ST Robotics
ST Robotics has been in business making robots for 30 years. Its R12 robot arm was the first truly industrial arm in such a small size. ST have taken a modular approach to options to keep costs to a minimum with options such as a small electric grippers, miniature 6 axis module and a unique miniature vacuum pickup. The famous R12 'firefly' is light, fast, accurate, easy to program and above all: low cost.
For more information please contact
ST Robotics, Princeton at +1 609 584 7522 or
ST Robotics, Cambridge at +44 1223 420288 or
Visit our website at https://strobotics.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.