Multi-designer store Aashni + Co marks the beginning of the festive season with its much-awaited Eid Sale

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover the ultimate luxury shopping experience this festive season with Aashni + Co’s Eid Sale. With up to 30% off, choose from a curated selection of ethnic and contemporary wear featuring designs by sought-after brands like Gopi Vaid, Vvani by Vani Vats, Tabeer, Nadima Saqib, RAR Studio, and more.
From designer kurta sets to sarees and fashionable Indo-western apparel for women, Aashni + Co has it all. And don't forget to check out the men's collections for stylish sherwanis, bandhgalas, kurtas by RAR Studio, Tabeer, Paarsh Atelier and more, and kidswear collections with the latest styles and designs.
To complete your look, the Eid Sale also offers a wide selection of accessories, such as jewelry, bags, and footwear by Moh Maya by Disha Khatri, GBS Gehna, Maisara and more. With such a wide range of creations on offer, users can complete their style with statement pieces that will perfectly complement your outfit.
Aashni & Co has always been focused on displaying the best of Indian fashion around the globe, and this sale highlights it. For anyone looking to add some glamour and luxury to their festive wardrobe, this is your time to shine. Don't miss out on this exclusive sale and upgrade your style today. Shop now before it's too late!
