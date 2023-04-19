GCC Herbal Ingredients Market and Functional Beverages Industry Revenue Forecast to 2027

GCC herbal ingredients and functional beverages market

GCC Herbal Ingredients Market Is Expected to Generate $73.5 Million and Functional Beverages Market Is Expected to Generate $1.26 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GCC herbal ingredients and functional beverages market is driven by factors such as rise in demand for energy drinks, probiotic drinks, and dairy-based products, increase in consumer preference for alcohol-free beverages, and surge in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with consumption of green tea. Based on functional beverages, the energy drinks segment held the highest share in 2017.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the GCC herbal ingredients market garnered $46.4 million in 2017 and is estimated to generate $73.5 million by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2027. The GCC functional beverages market was valued at $750.2 million in 2017 and is estimated to generate $1.26 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2027.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the GCC herbal ingredients and functional beverages market based on functional beverage, herbal ingredients, and countries. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on functional beverages, the energy drinks segment held the highest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the GCC herbal ingredients and functional beverages market and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the dairy-based beverage segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2027.

By herbal ingredients, the ginger segment accounted for the highest share in 2017, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the GCC herbal ingredients and functional beverages market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the green tea segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2027.

By countries, the market in Saudi Arabia held the largest share in 2017, contributing to nearly half of the GCC herbal ingredients market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2027. The same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes markets in Qatar and rest of GCC region.

The market in Saudi Arabia held the largest share in 2017, contributing to nearly half of the GCC functional beverages market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2027. The same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The report also studies markets in Qatar and rest of GCC region.

Leading market players of the GCC herbal ingredients and functional beverages market analyzed in the research include Red Bull GmbH, NOW Health Group, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Monster Beverage Corporation, Himalaya Wellness Company, Al Rabie Saudi Foods Co. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the GCC herbal ingredients and functional beverages market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

