CGTN Europe wins three awards at New York Festivals' TV and Film gala
Poster of "The Secret Betrayal"
CGTN Europe was among the winners at New York Festivals Television and Film Awards.
LONDON, UK, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CGTN Europe was among the winners at New York Festivals Television and Film Awards achieving successes in the news reports & features, documentary and promotion categories.
The London-based teams picked up two silver awards and a bronze for work including its investigation into the British government's treatment of Chinese war heroes in the late 1940s.
The Secret Betrayal uncovered how racism and cynicism combined to break up families and leave children fatherless in a scandal which was hidden for more than half a century.
Another piece to win the judges' approval included an episode of RAZOR, CGTN's science and technology show, which looked at the importance of the tiny organisms that live inside and around the human body.
The work of CGTN Europe's creative department was also recognized for the promo which appears daily for the Global Business Europe show.
The New York Festivals have showcased the best of the creative industries since 1957 and each year assess thousands of entries from more than 50 countries in 14 different categories.
CGTN Europe's awards
Silver award: RAZOR - Restoring the urban microbiome
Our 30 minute, award-winning documentary, explores how our urban landscapes have become increasingly sanitized and less biodiverse. The result is a depletion of microbes, which is having a negative impact on human health.
Our reporter, Guy Henderson headed to Amsterdam, which is home to the world's first microbe zoo, to find out more about this invisible world and its importance in order to create thriving urban spaces and safeguard our health.
Reporter: Guy Henderson
Producer: Nick Rowley
Camera Operator and Editor: Dave Aspinall
Executive Producer: Neil Cairns
Bronze award: Secret Betrayal
Chinese seamen played a pivotal role in Britain's battle to defeat Germany in the Second World War. But after the war was over, those same Chinese heroes were treated with disdain by the British government, who ordered them to leave the country and return to their homeland.
The seamen were removed secretly and forcibly under the cover of darkness, leaving children without fathers and families without answers as to the disappearance of their loved ones. In this documentary, we spoke to the families who are still searching for answers.
Presenter: Jamie Owen
Producers: Simon Morris & Emma Keeling
Director of Photography and Editor: Paul Izzard
Executive Producer: Neil Cairns
Silver award: Global Business - Animal Jargon - Promotion/Open & IDs
In order for our journalism to reach as many readers as possible, it needs to look good. Our use of animation to promote Global Business, our flagship global business program covering economic and business trends and the impacts on ordinary people, was also recognized with a bronze award.
