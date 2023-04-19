Couture Candy Is Celebrating 18 Years Of Business As A Fashion Destination
Couture Candy completes 18 years in the fashion industry, selling prom, mother of the bride, and wedding dresses by top designers to customers worldwide.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2005, Couture Candy, an online platform for designer dresses, is celebrating 18 years of business in the fashion industry. They have offered high-end apparel & accessories by top designers at a competitive price for 18 years. In the year 2018, they officially partnered with globally acclaimed brands and designers like Elizabeth K, Aidan Mattox, Alyce Paris, May Queen, etc.
Couture Candy's top 3 categories, prom dresses, mother of the bride dresses, and wedding dresses have been appreciated globally. Their top 4-5 brand names include Sherri Hill, Jovani, Mac Duggal, and Elizabeth K. Now they have emerged as a household name everywhere.
On the occasion of their 18th anniversary, Couture Candy CEO Eric Jones said, "With the constant support of an incredibly creative team and successful collaboration with top designers, we have been able to offer exclusive designs and styles to our fashion savvy customers in the past 18 years, and hopefully we will continue to do so in the long run." Couture Candy has been your fashion partner for 18 years, serving more than 200k customers.
Couture Candy is an online fashion retailer that offers a unique combination of high-end designer clothing and affordable prices. The company has gained popularity for its carefully curated selection of dresses and accessories from some of the world's most renowned designers.
Couture Candy has quickly become a favorite among fashion-savvy shoppers, thanks to its commitment to exceptional customer service and user-friendly website. With its finger on the pulse of the latest fashion trends and a passion for bringing the best of the best to its customers, Couture Candy is quickly establishing itself as a major player in the online fashion retail industry, offering free shipping on orders above $299.
