Nortiv8 Unveils New Unisex Arch Support Slide Sandals

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nortiv8, a popular brand in the footwear industry, has recently unveiled its latest creation - a new line of unisex comfortable arch support slide sandals. The sandals are designed to provide maximum comfort and support to its customers during various activities, including daily strolls, post-workout, travel, and more. The brand has always been dedicated to providing its customers with high-quality, durable, and stylish footwear, and this new launch is no exception.



Rewards beyond Measure: The Incredible Benefits

Superior Arch Support

The Nortiv8 unisex slide sandals offer a level of comfort. The secret to their success lies in their superior arch support, achieved through a contoured EVA footbed with a 6mm raised area. This innovative design cradles the arches of customers, providing a supportive cushion with every step they take.

The raised arch support not only helps alleviate foot stress, but it also helps distribute pressure evenly, reducing the risk of foot injuries and ensuring customers' feet stay comfortable and pain-free. The textured footbed surface adds an extra layer of stability, preventing slipping and keeping customers on their feet, even on the bumpiest of terrain.

Dual Density Construction

These sandals have a dual-layer construction that incorporates different densities on the footbed and outsole. The firm shell provides better protection for feet, while the soft footbed offers ultimate comfort. The combination of these two elements helps alleviate foot stress and reduces fatigue after a long day at work or post-workout. The sandals are available in various colours, making them suitable for both men and women.

Easy To Clean

One of the most significant benefits of the new Nortiv8 unisex slide sandals is their ease of cleaning. The sandals feature a removable footbed that makes them incredibly simple to clean. This feature is particularly important for individuals who are constantly on the go and need to maintain a clean and hygienic lifestyle. The sandals can be easily cleaned by removing the footbed and washing it with soap and water. This not only helps maintain the sandals' appearance but also ensures that they stay fresh and free of odors.

Ultra Slip-Resistant

These unisex sandals are ultra slip-resistant for adding superior comfort and stability. The sandals also feature a hole in the outsole that helps drain water quickly. This feature is especially useful for individuals who frequently walk in wet conditions, such as during a rainy day or after a swim. The hole in the outsole allows water to drain quickly, keeping the feet dry and comfortable. This feature also helps prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms that can cause unpleasant odours.

Suitable for Various Occasions

The Nortiv8 unisex slide sandals are not just comfortable and stylish, they are also incredibly perfect for post-workout or post-run recovery, helping to soothe tired feet and reduce the risk of injury. These sandals are perfect for a variety of occasions for both indoor and outdoor occasions. Whether customers are walking inside from couch to kitchen or taking a leisurely short stroll around the home, these sandals will keep them looking and feeling great.

About Nortiv8

Nortiv8 https://www.nortiv8shoes.com/) is a popular brand in the footwear industry, offering comfortable outdoor shoes, hiking boots, water shoes, work & snow boots, and more for men, women, and kids. The brand is dedicated to providing its customers with high-quality, durable, and stylish footwear, and has a reputation for creating products that are both functional and fashionable. With the launch of its new unisex comfortable arch support slide sandals, Nortiv8 continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

