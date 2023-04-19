Direct Bank Market To Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' By 2029: Fidor Bank, Pockit, Ubank

Stay up-to-date with Global Direct Bank Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Direct Bank market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Direct Bank market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Direct Bank market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Atom Bank (United Kingdom), Simple Bank (United States), Fidor Bank (Germany), N26 Bank (Germany), Pockit (United Kingdom), Ubank (Australia), Monzo Bank (United Kingdom), Holvi Bank (Finland), Hello Bank (France), Jibun Bank (Japan)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Direct Bank market to witness a CAGR of 43.64% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Business, Personal) by Type (Neo Bank, Challenger Bank) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
A direct bank is a bank without any branch network that offers its services remotely via online banking and telephone banking. It may also provide access via ATMs, mail and mobile. By operating this way direct banks reduces running costs and can offer more cost-efficient products. These banks offers only online saving accounts and offers higher interest rates than their traditional competitors as these banks are cost efficient to operate.
Market Trends:
• Continued Cloud Technology Improvements
Market Drivers:
• Lack of Significant Infrastructure and Overhead Costs
• Offers Higher Interest Rates or Annual Percentage Yields
Market Opportunities:
• Growing Demand from Key Regions
• Rising Use of Internet Worldwide will Create Future Opportunities
SWOT Analysis on Direct Bank Players
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Atom Bank (United Kingdom), Simple Bank (United States), Fidor Bank (Germany), N26 Bank (Germany), Pockit (United Kingdom), Ubank (Australia), Monzo Bank (United Kingdom), Holvi Bank (Finland), Hello Bank (France), Jibun Bank (Japan)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
