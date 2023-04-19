Career & Education Counselling Market Demand Makes Room for New Growth Story | Stoodnt, Brainwonders, Mindler

Career & Education Counselling Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Career & Education Counselling Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Career & Education Counselling market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Global Education Counseling (GEC) (United Kingdom), Stoodnt Inc. (United States), Brainwonders (India), Mindler (India), PeopleGrove (United States), iDreamCareer (India), Zippia, Inc. (United States), AcademixDirect, Inc (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Career & Education Counselling market to witness a CAGR of 8.17% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Career & Education Counselling Market Breakdown by Application (School Students, Institutions/Universities, Career Professional, Foreign Education) by Type (Independent Career Transition Coaches, Limited Outplacement Assistance, Career Marketing Firms, Self-Directed Job Search, Others) by Mode (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Career & Education Counselling market size is estimated to increase by USD 2573 Million at a CAGR of 8.17% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2230 Million.
Definition:
The career and education counseling market refers to the services provided by professionals to assist individuals in making informed decisions regarding their career and education paths. This market includes a range of services, such as career assessments, guidance on selecting a college or university, job search strategies, and resume writing.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Career & Education Counselling Market: Independent Career Transition Coaches, Limited Outplacement Assistance, Career Marketing Firms, Self-Directed Job Search, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Career & Education Counselling Market: School Students, Institutions/Universities, Career Professional, Foreign Education
Market Trends:
Increasing demand for personalized career and education advice, tailored to individual skills, interests, and goals
Market Drivers:
Rising levels of student debt and increased competition in the job market, leading individuals to seek guidance on education and career decisions
Market Opportunities:
Use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide more personalized and accurate counseling services
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Career & Education Counselling Market?
• What you should look for in a Career & Education Counselling
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Career & Education Counselling vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Global Education Counseling (GEC) (United Kingdom), Stoodnt Inc. (United States), Brainwonders (India), Mindler (India), PeopleGrove (United States), iDreamCareer (India), Zippia, Inc. (United States), AcademixDirect, Inc (United States)
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Career & Education Counselling
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Career & Education Counselling for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
