Spacewell Launches New End-to-End Solution for Building Maintenance Planning and Management

ANTWERP, BELGIUM, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spacewell is proud to announce the launch of its new SaaS software, Spacewell Maintenance. This comprehensive solution is designed to help organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises, optimize their maintenance operations, reduce costs, and stay compliant with regulations.
The solution consists of three products: Maintenance Planning, Maintenance Management, and Compliance.
• Maintenance Planning helps organizations plan for long-term maintenance-related costs and ensure that their budgets are in line with their goals. It includes dashboards that provide visual insights into maintenance costs.
• Maintenance Management is designed to help teams execute maintenance work orders quickly and efficiently. It offers a variety of features such as preventive maintenance scheduling, task tracking, contract management, and more.
• Compliance (scheduled for release later this year) helps you stay on top of all your maintenance compliance duties. It provides organizations with an easy-to-use interface for managing compliance-related tasks, such as tracking certifications and generating compliance reports.
“We’re excited to launch Spacewell Maintenance as it will enable our customers to plan for the future while managing their current workloads more effectively,” said Wouter Hartemink, CEO of Spacewell. “Our goal is to provide our customers with innovative solutions that improve their operational efficiency while providing the insights to increase sustainability and make better long-term decisions."
Joy Trinquet, Industry Analyst, Smart Buildings at research and consulting firm Verdantix commented: ”The rising importance of sustainability and the demand for cost reductions has upped the ante for a much more meaningful management of building operations and equipment, making the launch of Spacewell Maintenance an important one for customers looking to improve maintenance planning and delivery.”
