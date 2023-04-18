UZBEKISTAN, April 18 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of close cooperation with EU institutions in the human dimension

The progress achieved in ensuring human interests and rights, as well as further steps to enhance practical interaction with EU institutions, were considered at the meeting of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the European Union delegation, on April 18.

The European side was represented at the reception by EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore and Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala.

The current high level and productive nature of multifaceted cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the European Union was noted with deep satisfaction.

Active contacts continue at all levels. In recent years, thanks to the GSP+ conditions presented by the European side, there has been a dynamic growth in the volume of mutual trade and the number of successful investment projects. In addition, significant events are held in cultural and humanitarian exchange.

EU representatives expressed their strong support for the ongoing strategy of irreversible reforms in New Uzbekistan.

Achievements in ensuring human rights, development of civil society, gender equality, eradication of forced labor, and other areas were highly appreciated.

The importance of the upcoming referendum on introducing amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan was emphasized.

The European side welcomed the planned changes that provide for further strengthening of guarantees of human rights and freedoms, including the introduction of the Miranda Rule and Habeas Corpus, social and environmental rights, youth rights, the development of civil society institutions, the consolidation of the abolition of the death penalty, and more.

Current aspects of the regional agenda were also discussed. Issues of preparation for the upcoming joint events were considered.

Source: UzA