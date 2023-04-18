Minister of Energy met with representatives of a Chinese company

UZBEKISTAN, April 18 - On April 17 of this year, Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov met with Yu Jun, President of the Chinese company State Grid - CET.

At the meeting, the Chinese company presented information about its activities and other events. In particular:

➖The company does business with more than 40 countries in Asia, Africa, South America, the Middle East, Europe and other regions. In total, the company has implemented more than 200 projects in terms of design, construction, supply and service.

➖The company provides electricity to 1.1 billion people (83% of the population) in 26 provinces of China, focusing on the construction of high-voltage and low-voltage networks, substations and generating facilities.

Mr. Yu Jun said that he was ready to explore the possibility of building high-voltage networks and substations in Uzbekistan on the terms of design, construction, financing and turnkey delivery (EPC + F).

Following the meeting, the parties signed an agreement on accelerating cooperation in this direction.

Source: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan